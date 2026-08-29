Hugo Lloris earns his MLS-leading 11th shutout in LAFC’s draw with D.C. United

LAFC’s Hugo Lloris makes a diving save in the second half of a scoreless draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.

Hugo Lloris had his MLS-leading 11th shutout this season for LAFC in a scoreless tie with D.C. United on Saturday night.

LAFC (10-7-6) has scored two goals during its five-match winless streak against MLS competition following three consecutive victories by a combined score of 10-1.

Lloris finished with three saves. He pushed a first-touch shot by Jackson Hopkins over the crossbar in the 48th minute and made a diving stop on a low shot by Louis Munteanu near the top of the penalty arc in the 63rd minute.

Advertisement

Sean Johnson had one save for D.C. United (5-7-10), who are winless in their last five games.