Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
LAFC

Hugo Lloris earns his MLS-leading 11th shutout in LAFC’s draw with D.C. United

LAFC's Hugo Lloris makes a diving save in the second half of a scoreless draw with D.C. United.
LAFC’s Hugo Lloris makes a diving save in the second half of a scoreless draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.
(Hannah Foslien / Getty Images)
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Hugo Lloris had his MLS-leading 11th shutout this season for LAFC in a scoreless tie with D.C. United on Saturday night.

LAFC (10-7-6) has scored two goals during its five-match winless streak against MLS competition following three consecutive victories by a combined score of 10-1.

Lloris finished with three saves. He pushed a first-touch shot by Jackson Hopkins over the crossbar in the 48th minute and made a diving stop on a low shot by Louis Munteanu near the top of the penalty arc in the 63rd minute.

Advertisement

Sean Johnson had one save for D.C. United (5-7-10), who are winless in their last five games.
LAFCSoccer

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement