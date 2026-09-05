Son Heung-min misses late scoring chance in LAFC’s draw with Real Salt Lake

Highlights from LAFC’s 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Noel Caliskan scored a tying goal on a rebound in the 75th minute and DeAndre Yedlin made a sliding clearance in the 87th to preserve Real Salt Lake’s 2-2 draw with LAFC on Saturday night.

LAFC forward Son Heung-min ran past the defense in the late stages and touched it around RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral for shot into an open net, but Yedlin hustled to clear it off the goal line.

Salt Lake (8-9-5) is winless in five games since the World Cup break.

LAFC (10-7-7) is on a six-game winless streak, with two losses and four draws.

Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for LAFC in the 14th minute for his 12th goal of the season, and he found Son at the penalty spot for a 2-1 lead in the 38th.

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Up next for LAFC: hosts New York on Wednesday.