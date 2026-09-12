LAFC’s defense falters early as Kansas City ends winless streak

LAFC’s Denis Bouanga shoots in front of Kansas City’s Moises Mosquera, right, during the first half of LAFC’s 3-1 loss Saturday.

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André Luiz and Taylor Calheira scored first-half goals and Sporting Kansas City shocked LAFC with a 3-1 victory on Saturday night that ended a seven-match winless streak.

Sporting KC (5-16-3) had lost six of seven matches during a skid that began with a 4-0 loss to LAFC (11-8-7) on the road.

Sporting KC jumped in front in the 18th minute when Luiz used assists from defenders Justin Reynolds and Moisés Mosquera to score his first goal in his third MLS appearance. Reynolds’ assist was his second and Mosquera notched his first in his seventh league appearance.

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Calheira, a first-year forward, scored unassisted in the 31st minute for a 2-0 lead that carried through halftime. Calheira scored for the third time in his eighth start and 16th appearance.

Denis Bouanga cut it to 2-1 two minutes into the second half with his 13th goal this season. Jacob Shaffelburg tied his career high with his fourth assist this season and Son Heung-min collected his 12th — tied with two others for second most in the league.

Sporting KC regained a two-goal lead in the 71st minute on an unassisted goal by Jacob Bartlett — his second this season after not scoring last year in his first 30 appearances.

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Stefan Cleveland saved six shots for Sporting KC, which began the day with the fewest points in the league.

Hugo Lloris had five saves for LAFC, which began the day in third place in the Western Conference.