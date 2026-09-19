Denis Bouanga breaks LAFC regular-season goals record in draw with San José

Highlights from a 2-2 draw between LAFC and the San José Earthquakes on Saturday night.

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Denis Bouanga scored his franchise-record 79th career regular-season goal for LAFC on Saturday night in a 2-2 tie with the San José Earthquakes.

Reid Roberts scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time for San José (12-8-6), which is unbeaten in five straight.

Aaron Long was shown a straight red card in the 36th minute and LAFC (11-8-8) played a man down the rest of the way.

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Son Heung-min added a goal and an assist and Hugo Lloris had seven saves for LAFC. Son has five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) in the past four games.

Bouanga, on the counter-attack, put away a first-touch shot, off a cross from Son that slipped between the legs of defender Dave Romney, to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Bouanga has scored a goal in back-to-back games and moved past Carlos Vela (78) on LAFC’s regular-season goals list.

Son bent a low shot from 24 yards out past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Angus Gunn and inside the near post to open the scoring in the 34th minute.

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Preston Judd put away a header off an entry played into the area by Timo Werner in the 70th for the Earthquakes. Gunn had one save.

Up next for LAFC: at Dallas on Sept. 26.