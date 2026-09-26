LAFC shut out by Jonathan Sirois and FC Dallas in loss

Christian Cappis of FC Dallas, left, and LAFC’s Yevhen Cheberko compete for the ball during the first half of LAFC’s 1-0 loss Saturday.

Osaze Urhoghide scored in the 34th minute, Jonathan Sirois had three saves, and FC Dallas beat LAFC 1-0 on Saturday night to extend its unbeaten streak to six games.

Dallas (13-6-8) is second in the Western Conference with 47 points, three ahead of Houston and St. Louis (tied for third).

Urhoghide went up high for a header, off an in-breaking corner kick played in by Joaquín Valiente, from the top of the six-yard box that slipped under the crossbar to make it 1-0.

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Hugo Lloris had three saves for LAFC (11-9-8).

Sirois stopped a shot by Sergi Palencia from the center of the area in the third minute of stoppage time to essentially seal the victory.