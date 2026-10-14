Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-min lead LAFC past Austin FC

Denis Bouanga, here earlier this season, scored two goals for LAFC on Wednesday.

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Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min both contributed to all three goals for LAFC in a 3-1 victory over Austin FC on Wednesday night at BMO Stadium.

Neither team found the net until Bouanga took a pass from Son seven minutes into the second half and scored to give LAFC (12-9-9) the lead.

Austin’s Brandon Vázquez scored for the second time this season, using an assist from Myrto Uzuni, to knot the score in the 66th minute.

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Bouanga answered the following minute with his 17th netter off another assist from Son, his league-leading 15th of the season, and LAFC went back in front 2-1.

Bouanga returned the favor when he notched his eighth assist on Son’s sixth goal of the season in the 72nd minute for a two-score advantage. Jacob Shaffelburg picked up his career-high fifth assist.

Hugo Lloris totaled three saves for LAFC, which is 2-2-3 since the start of September.

Brad Stuver stopped 10 shots, one off his career high, for Austin (7-11-11), which has lost two straight following an eight-match unbeaten streak.

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LAFC improved to 9-3-3 at home, while Austin dropped to 3-8-4 on the road.

The clubs played to a scoreless draw in Austin to close out March.