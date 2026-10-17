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LAFC

Leo Walta scores for LAFC in draw with New York City

LAFC's Leo Walta controls the ball between New York City's Kevin O'Toole, left, and Hannes Wolf.
LAFC’s Leo Walta controls the ball between New York City’s Kevin O’Toole, left, and Hannes Wolf during the first half of a 1-1 draw Saturday.
(Caleb Bowlin / Getty Images)
Associated Press

Andres Perea scored a goal and Matt Freese had two saves for New York City FC on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with LAFC.

Perea slammed home a header off a corner kick played in by Nicolás Fernández to make it 1-1 in the 59th minute.

NYCFC (8-12-10) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.

Leo Walta, acquired Aug. 31 by LAFC on loan, scored his first career MLS goal in his fourth appearance. The 23-year-old midfielder put away a straightaway free kick from 30 yards out to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

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Hugo Lloris had three saves for LAFC (12-9-10).

Up next for LAFC: Hosts the Galaxy on Oct. 25.

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