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Xavi Tamarit doesn’t like playoffs.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” LAFC’s interim manager said.

Nashville, Tamarit pointed out, was the best team in MLS during the regular season, finishing 31 points ahead of Cincinnati, its first-round playoff opponent.

“And now they can be out,” he said. “This is not the best team. The best team is more easy to see in a regular season, no?”

That’s the pragmatic view.

But Tamarit is also a realist, one who knows that without the playoffs, his team would have seen its year end two weeks ago, after it finished the regular season sixth in the Western Conference table. Instead, it begins the postseason Monday night in St. Louis with a chance at its second MLS Cup in four years.

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St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki saves a shot by LAFC’s Bouanga on May 13 in St Louis. (Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images)

“Those are the rules,” he said with a smile. “And we need to take advantage of the rules.”

Speaking of rules, Tamarit’s favorite is the one that says every team begins the playoffs even. LAFC ended the regular season by winning just one of its last nine games. But that no longer matters because the team — like every other — starts the postseason with a clean slate.

“It’s who’s better on the day. That’s the challenge for us,” said John Thorrington, LAFC’s president of soccer operations. “The signs are there that we are an improved team, as we have shown in parts of games over the last couple of weeks. We’ve shown that we can compete with anybody.”

In the first round, LAFC (12-11-11) doesn’t have to compete with anybody, just St. Louis (15-10-9). The best-of-three playoff will open in St. Louis, then move to Los Angeles on Nov. 28. The third game, if needed, will be played in St. Louis next month.

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The clubs split their two regular-season meetings, with each winning at home. But a lot has happened since the teams last faced off in mid-May.

St. Louis’ victory that day was the second in a 21-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, one that lifted the team from the bottom of the conference standings to third at the end of the regular season. LAFC, meanwhile, would win just five more times all season, finishing only two points above the playoff line. That slump cost manager Marc Dos Santos his job, with Tamarit taking over with six games left in the regular season.

LAFC’s starting lineup poses for a photo before playing St. Louis City SC at BMO Stadium on March 14. (Harry How / Getty Images)

The team has won once since then, with its 12 victories overall matching the franchise-low in a non-COVID season. But on Monday, none of that matters.

“It’s a different tournament. A different mood with a different energy,” Tamarit said. “There is no favorite in playoffs.”

Tamarit joined Dos Santos’ staff in January, so when he was promoted to the head job he was familiar with the team and its talents. But he said there was a transition nonetheless.

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“Every coach is a different person, have different styles. And of course you have always to give your personality,” he said.

LAFC LAFC names Xavi Tamarit interim coach to steer late playoff push LAFC is turning Xavi Tamarit, a veteran of the English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga, to coach the team as it pushes to improve its playoff seed.

Tamarit introduced a new tactical style and different personnel pairings, most notably using winger Denis Bouanga, the team’s scoring leader with 18 goals, as a center forward in front of Son Heung-min, who leads the team with 15 assists. Changes like that need time to take root, the coach said, and that can’t happen in training sessions alone.

“We have had six games to try different things,” he said. “You need to try things during the games.”

Tamarit has also been dealing with a rash of injuries. Forward Jacob Shaffelburg is out for the playoffs after sustaining multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung in the team’s last game in Seattle. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, fourth in MLS with 12 shutouts, and center back Aaron Long both missed that game with injuries and key midfielder Timothy Tillman has been out the last three months with a pelvis issue.

LAFC said the latter three could be available Monday in St. Louis. So even though Tamarit is opposed to playoffs on principle, he’s delighted Shaffelburg’s absence is the only substantial baggage his team carries into a postseason where everyone starts over.

“Of course it’s good for us,” he said. “I’m not a big fan of this, but of course it’s the rules. Maybe it’s more for the spectators. I don’t know.

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“But it’s fun.”