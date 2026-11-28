LAFC’s Son Heung-min celebrates next to teammate Denis Bouanga after scoring in a 4-1 win over St. Louis City in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs Saturday at BMO Stadium.

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A handful of LAFC players and many members of the team’s coaching and technical staff live in the South Bay, which was rattled by a 5.0-magnitude earthquake Saturday morning.

Apparently, that was the wake-up call the struggling team needed, because hours later, LAFC toppled St. Louis City 4-1 at BMO Stadium to keep its season alive and even the best-of-three first-round playoff series 1-1.

The deciding game will be played Wednesday in St. Louis.

The first three LAFC goals came in the first 22 minutes, two from Son Heung-min and one from Denis Bouanga. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had little trouble making them stand up, facing just two shots on target as LAFC won for just the second time in 11 games dating to early September.

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Second-half substitute Damion Downs got the only St. Louis goal in the 80th minute, five minutes before LAFC’s Leo Walta capped the scoring, rolling a right-footed shot from distance inside the far post.

The morning earthquake, centered near Manhattan Beach, was followed by more than 80 aftershocks, leading LAFC to perform a structural assessment before opening BMO Stadium on Saturday afternoon to a crowd generously announced at 22,128. Once the game kicked off, LAFC, with its back to the wall, played with a desperate resolve — and it was nearly rewarded in the fifth minute.

LAFC’s Son Heung-min, center, celebrates with Denis Bouanga and Sergio Vasquez, right, after scoring against St. Louis City on Saturday. (Ryan Sirius Sun / Getty Images)

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After an LAFC corner kick left the St. Louis penalty area littered with fallen bodies, referee Victor Rivas viewed the carnage and awarded a penalty kick. But Bouanga’s try to his left was stuffed by St. Louis keeper Roman Burki.

Two minutes later, LAFC was back, and this time it would not be denied, with Bouanga and Son working a give-and-go that ended with Son drilling a left-footed shot off the underside of the crossbar for a 1-0 lead. It was his first goal in 45 days, and it was significant for two reasons: LAFC hasn’t lost when scoring first this season; and the team was 7-1-4 in MLS play when Son had either a goal or an assist.

Bouanga doubled the lead on a breakaway in the 20th minute, beating three defenders in the box before putting a right-footed shot into the center of the net for his 12th career playoff goal. Less than two minutes later, Son latched onto an errant back pass from defender Fallou Fall and, given way too much time and space on the right side of the penalty area, beat Burki easily to make it 3-0.

LAFC stumbled into the postseason, winning once in its final nine regular-season games — and only once in six tries under interim manager Xavi Tamarit before opening the playoffs with a 3-2 loss in St. Louis. It was a slump that coincided with a drought by Son, who entered Saturday with just a goal and two assists since Tamarit took over and changed the team’s offensive approach.

As a result, LAFC entered the playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. But with Son notching his first brace since last fall’s playoffs, LAFC is suddenly a win away from advancing in a playoff tournament that has already been marked by upsets, with three of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference going out in the first round.