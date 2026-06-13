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The American and Paraguay flags are displayed at SoFi Stadium before a World Cup match on Friday.
SoFi Stadium, referred to as Los Angeles Stadium by FIFA, hosted the U.S. opening match of the World Cup.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
World Cup 2026

Your guide to 2026 World Cup stadiums

By Kevin Baxter
Staff Writer Follow

The 2026 World Cup, the largest ever, will be played in three countries and 16 stadiums, organized by geography, not national borders.

Seven of the 11 U.S. venues — all but Kansas City, Philadelphia, Santa Clara and Miami — plus Vancouver normally have artificial-turf fields.

So for the World Cup, which FIFA mandates must be played on grass, those surfaces underwent multi-million-dollar transformations, with state-of-the-art fields — each with its own root system and irrigation methods — rolled out across the plastic turf.

Additionally, stadiums that have corporate names not affiliated with FIFA sponsors — SoFi Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, etc. — will use generic names such as Los Angeles Stadium and Atlanta Stadium during the tournament.

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Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta Stadium

Stadium
A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a 2025 Atlanta Falcons game.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, shown during a 2025 Atlanta Falcons game, will host World Cup matches.
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: East | Location: Atlanta | Opened: 2017 | Capacity: 75,000

It’s a fact: The $1.6-billion retractable-roof stadium in downtown Atlanta was built on the site of the former Georgia Dome and is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS. It also hosted the Super Bowl in 2019. It will stage eight World Cup matches, including two group-stage games involving Spain and a semifinal.
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Gillette Stadium | Boston Stadium

Stadium
A general view of Gillette Stadium during a 2018 NFL game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.
(Stew Milne / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: East | Location: Foxborough, Mass. | Opened: 2002 | Capacity: 70,000

It’s a fact: Located 22 miles southwest of Boston, Gillette Stadium is actually closer to Providence, R.I., than it is to Massachusetts’ largest city. One of six suburban stadiums being used, it is home to the New England Patriots of the NFL and the New England Revolution of MLS. It will host seven World Cup matches, including a quarterfinal.
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Estadio BBVA | Monterrey Stadium

Stadium
A view of the Estadio BBVA before a 2022 CONCACAF women's championship final in Monterrey, Mexico.
BBVA Stadium, to be known as Monterrey Stadium during the World Cup, will host four tournament matches.
(Fernando Llano / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: Central | Location: Guadalupe, Mexico | Opened: 2015 | Capacity: 53,460

It’s a fact: Home to Liga MX club CF Monterrey, the modern stadium, dubbed “the steel giant,” is beloved for its scenic view of Cerro de la Silla, the highest peak in Monterrey, from the northwestern grandstands. It will host four World Cup games, including a round-of-32 match.
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Estadio Azteca | Mexico City Stadium

Stadium
A general view of Estadio Azteca, which will be known as Mexico City Stadium during the World Cup.
(Eduardo Verdugo / Ap Photo/eduardo Verdugo)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: Central | Location: Mexico City | Opened: 1966 | Capacity: 87,523

It’s a fact: The largest soccer stadium in Latin America, the “Colossus of Santa Úrsula” is also the oldest venue in this tournament and the only stadium to play host to three World Cups. It will host another five matches, including the tournament opener on June 11 featuring Mexico, and two knockout-round games.
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Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City Stadium

Stadium
Arrowhead Stadium features a soccer pitch on June 8 in Kansas City, Mo.
Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, will be known as Kansas City Stadium during the World Cup.
(Charlie Riedel / Ap Photo/charlie Riedel)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: Central | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | Opened: 1972 | Capacity: 76,640

It’s a fact: Arrowhead is the third-oldest stadium in the NFL and has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs since it opened. But the Chiefs won’t be there much longer; the team is set to move to Wyandotte County, Kan., in 2031. Arrowhead will stage six World Cup games, including the opener for reigning champion Argentina and a quarterfinal match.
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Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Stadium

Stadium
A Club World Cup soccer match is played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: East | Location: Miami Gardens, Fla. | Opened: 1987 | Capacity: 67,518

It’s a fact: Since opening as Joe Robbie Stadium, the open-air venue has gone through seven name changes. Built on the border of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the stadium has staged six Super Bowls, two World Series and six college football national championships. It will play host to seven World Cup games, including the third-place match.
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MetLife Stadium | New York / New Jersey Stadium

Stadium
An aerial view of MetLife Stadium during the 2025 Club World Cup.
(Pamela Smith / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: East | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | Opened: 2010 | Capacity: 87,157

It’s a fact: MetLife, located five miles west of Manhattan, will host July’s World Cup final after staging the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. Built as a $1.6-billion replacement for Giants Stadium, MetLife is home to the Jets and Giants, making it one of two venues (SoFi Stadium) to play host to two NFL teams. MetLife will stage eight matches.
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Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia Stadium

Stadium
An aerial view of Lincoln Financial Field, which will host World Cup matches.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: East | Location: Philadelphia | Opened: 2003 | Capacity: 69,328

It’s a fact: The first event played at the stadium in 2003 was a soccer match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona; the NFL’s Eagles took up permanent residency there 19 days later. “The Linc” will stage six World Cup games, including a round-of-16 game on July 4, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s adoption.
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NRG Stadium | Houston Stadium

Stadium
A general, elevated interior view of NRG Stadium before an NFL game.
(Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: Central | Location: Houston | Opened: 2002 | Capacity: 72,220

It’s a fact: The home of the Houston Texas and host of two Super Bowls, NRG Stadium was the first NFL venue to have a retractable roof. The stadium sits adjacent to the Astrodome, the world’s first fully enclosed, air-conditioned stadium. NRG will stage seven World Cup matches, including Germany’s opener and two knockout-round games.
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BMO Field | Toronto Stadium

Stadium
A general view BMO Field, which will host World Cup matches.
(Sammy Kogan / Canadian Press via Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: East | Location: Toronto | Opened: 2007 | Capacity: 45,736

It’s a fact: Rising from the northern shore of Lake Ontario, BMO Field originally was constructed as a soccer-specific stadium for MLS expansion side Toronto FC. But seven years after opening, it underwent a substantial renovation to make it suitable for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. It will host six World Cup matches, including Canada’s opener.
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Estadio Akron | Guadalajara Stadium

Stadium
A general view inside Guadalajara Stadium during a World Cup match between Korea Republic and Czechia on June 11.
(Lars Baron / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: Central | Location: Guadalajara, Mexico | Opened: 2010 | Capacity: 48,071

It’s a fact: The stadium, home to iconic Liga MX team Chivas de Guadalajara, was plagued by setbacks from the start of construction, which lasted more than six years, because of financial problems and other issues. It will host four World Cup games, including Mexico’s second group-play match.
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Levi's Stadium | San Francisco / Bay area

Stadium
A general view of fans at Levi's Stadium during an NFL game in 2025.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: West | Location: Santa Clara | Opened: 2014 | Capacity: 71,909

It’s a fact: Built in the heart of the Silicon Valley, the $1.3-billion home of the San Francisco 49ers also has hosted two Super Bowls and a college football national championship game. The stadium has a rooftop farm above the press box that grows 10,000 pounds of food annually used for stadium concessions. It will stage six World Cup matches.
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Lumen Field | Seattle Stadium

Stadium
Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, is seen with new signage ahead of the World Cup.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: West | Location: Seattle | Opened: 2002 | Capacity: 69,000

It’s a fact: A multipurpose stadium on the shores of Elliott Bay, Lumen Field has regular tenants including the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, the Seattle Sounders of MLS and the NWSL’s Seattle Reign. It will stage six World Cup matches, including the Americans’ second group-stage game and two knockout-round clashes.
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BC Place | Vancouver Stadium

Stadium
BC Palace, known as Vancouver Stadium during the tournament, is hosting seven World Cup matches.
(Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press via Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: West | Location: Vancouver, Canada | Opened: 1983 | Capacity: 54,500

It’s a fact: Built for the 1986 World’s Fair and now home to the CFL’s BC Lions and the Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS, BC Place was also the main stadium for the 2010 Winter Olympics and the site of Carli Lloyd’s hat trick in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final. The stadium will host seven World Cup matches, including two in the knockout rounds.
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AT&T Stadium | Dallas Stadium

Stadium
Lights that help grow grass illuminate part of the field at AT&T Stadium ahead of the World Cup.
(Julio Cortez / Ap Photo/julio Cortez)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: Central | Location: Arlington, Texas | Opened: 2009 | Capacity: 92,967

It’s a fact: The $1.3-billion retractable-roof home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, with a capacity of more than 92,000, is the largest of the 16 World Cup venues. It features more than 3 million square feet of space cooled by 11,000 tons of air conditioning. It will stage a record nine games in this summer’s tournament, including a semifinal.
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SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles Stadium

Inglewood Stadium
Smoke floats around a FIFA sign on the field at SoFi Stadium during a ceremony before the U.S. played Paraguay on Friday
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter
Region: West | Location: Inglewood | Opened: 2020 | Capacity: 70,240

It’s a fact: Built on the site of the Hollywood Park racetrack, the home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers cost more than $5.5 billion, making it the most expensive stadium in history. Opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the newest of the 16 World Cup venues and is scheduled to stage its second Super Bowl in February and play host to swimming events in the 2028 Olympics. It will play host to eight World Cup matches, including the U.S. opener and a quarterfinal.
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