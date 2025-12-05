2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Live updates, teams, how to watch and how it works

2026 World Cup draw: How to watch, start time, teams and how it works

The largest and most complex World Cup in history will kick off in a little more than six months. The 48-team tournament, the first to be played in three countries, will open in Mexico on June 11 and in Canada and the U.S. a day later. The final will be held in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will host eight of the record 104 games, including two of the U.S. team’s three group-stage matches. Who the Americans will face in the opening round will be determined Friday morning when the tournament draw is held at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

How to watch the World Cup draw

Friday’s draw will be televised live on Fox beginning with a pre-draw show at 8:30 a.m. PST. The draw will then take place between 9 and 11 a.m., followed by an hour of analysis and interviews, ending at noon.