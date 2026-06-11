FIFA World Cup Day 1: Live updates, TV schedule, players to watch and group previews

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Want to watch World Cup for free or low cost? Find L.A. area fan festivals and zones
The Los Angeles Organizing Committee has collaborated with an array of agencies to create one primary fan festival and 10 official fan zones throughout the L.A. area during the 39-day World Cup.
Match broadcasts there will be available via Fox and Telemundo, allowing attendees to follow the tournament live throughout the competition. Each venue will have different programming.
Here’s the watch party schedule:
FIFA Fan Festival at the Coliseum: Thursday-Sunday
The Coliseum will host a festival that includes live match broadcasts on big screens, music, cultural programming, interactive experiences and food. Tickets are $10, with free admission for children ages 12 and under. The box office will be open during the festival at Gate 29. Fans with tickets can enter through gates 1, 4 and 28. A clear bag policy will be enforced during the festival. The event will be cashless, with only credit cards, debit cards or mobile pay accepted. For more event details, visit lacoliseum.com.
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Chanting ‘USA! USA!,’ thousands welcome U.S. men’s soccer team to SoCal ahead of World Cup
With its World Cup opener just four days away, the U.S. team moved into its temporary home in Irvine on Monday, where the players found thousands of new Southern California neighbors waiting in line to watch them kick a ball.
After the U.S. announced that Orange County Great Park would be its base for at least the group stage of the tournament, the City of Irvine held a raffle for passes to see the team train in its only public workout.
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World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, players to watch and team breakdowns
After a break of more than three decades, the FIFA World Cup returns to North America where it will be shared by the continent’s three countries, the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It will be the largest and most complex tournament in history, with 48 teams playing 104 games in 16 cities over 39 days.
But it hasn’t been without its controversies. High ticket prices and exorbitant transportation and parking fees have angered fans and drawn the attention of politicians and state attorneys general. Visa restrictions have blocked residents from four qualifying nations from entering the U.S. and fear of immigration agents has discouraged fans of other countries from coming.
For the U.S. and Mexico the goal is to get beyond the quarterfinals, the high-water mark for both countries in the modern era. Canada, meanwhile, will play in its third World Cup looking for its first win.
Group A
The tournament will kick off with Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City on June 11, a rematch of the 2010 opener in Johannesburg, which was played on the same date 16 years earlier. That match ended in a draw, and South Africa went on to become the first host country to be eliminated in the group stage. With Mexico welcoming the World Cup for a record third time alongside South Africa and South Korea (2002), this is the only group with three former host countries.