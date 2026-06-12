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FIFA World Cup: Day 2

FIFA World Cup Day 2: Live updates, TV schedule, players to watch and results

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Mexico's Julian Quinones, right, and South Africa's Khuliso Mudau challenge for the ball.
Mexico’s Julián Quiñones, right, and South Africa’s Khuliso Mudau challenge for the ball during Mexico’s 2-0 win Thursday at the World Cup.
(Ricardo Mazalan / Associated Press)

2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, players to watch, results and standings

Collage of players from 2026 World Cup Teams: France, Portgual, Argentina, U.S.A., Brazil.
(Photo illustrations by Oscar Duarte / For The Times; Associated Press photos)
By Kevin Baxter

After a break of more than three decades, the FIFA World Cup returns to North America where it will be shared by the continent’s three countries, the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It will be the largest and most complex tournament in history, with 48 teams playing 104 games in 16 cities over 39 days.

But it hasn’t been without its controversies. High ticket prices and exorbitant transportation and parking fees have angered fans and drawn the attention of politicians and state attorneys general. Visa restrictions have blocked residents from four qualifying nations from entering the U.S. and fear of immigration agents has discouraged fans of other countries from coming.

For the U.S. and Mexico the goal is to get beyond the quarterfinals, the high-water mark for both countries in the modern era. Canada, meanwhile, will play in its third World Cup looking for its first win.

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World Cup group standings after Day 1

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s where things stand in World Cup Group A following Mexico and South Korea’s victories on Thursday:
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Looking back at Day 1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Korea's Lee Gi-hyeok moves the ball past Czechia's Mojmir Chytil.
South Korea’s Lee Gi-hyeok moves the ball past Czechia’s Mojmir Chytil during South Korea’s 2-1 win Thursday at the World Cup.
(Dolores Ochoa / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

The opening day of the FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ Day 1 recap from Thursday:

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

World Cup matchups: Start times for every match, how to watch and game previews

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic controls the ball during a friendly match against Senegal on May 31.
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic controls the ball during a friendly match against Senegal on May 31. The U.S. plays Paraguay in its World Cup opener Friday.
(Scott Kinser / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, with Mexico defeating South Africa and South Korea prevailing over Czechia in Group A play on Thursday.

The tournament then heads north Friday, with Canada facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto before the United States opens Group D play against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Friday and Saturday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
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