FIFA World Cup Day 2: Live updates, TV schedule, players to watch and results

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2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, players to watch, results and standings
After a break of more than three decades, the FIFA World Cup returns to North America where it will be shared by the continent’s three countries, the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It will be the largest and most complex tournament in history, with 48 teams playing 104 games in 16 cities over 39 days.
But it hasn’t been without its controversies. High ticket prices and exorbitant transportation and parking fees have angered fans and drawn the attention of politicians and state attorneys general. Visa restrictions have blocked residents from four qualifying nations from entering the U.S. and fear of immigration agents has discouraged fans of other countries from coming.
For the U.S. and Mexico the goal is to get beyond the quarterfinals, the high-water mark for both countries in the modern era. Canada, meanwhile, will play in its third World Cup looking for its first win.
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World Cup group standings after Day 1
Here’s where things stand in World Cup Group A following Mexico and South Korea’s victories on Thursday:
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Looking back at Day 1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The opening day of the FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.
Check out The Times’ Day 1 recap from Thursday:
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
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World Cup matchups: Start times for every match, how to watch and game previews
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, with Mexico defeating South Africa and South Korea prevailing over Czechia in Group A play on Thursday.
The tournament then heads north Friday, with Canada facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto before the United States opens Group D play against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Friday and Saturday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.