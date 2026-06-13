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FIFA World Cup: Day 3

FIFA World Cup Day 3: Live updates, TV schedule, players to watch and results

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

By Los Angeles Times staff
U.S. defender Alex Freeman, left, and Paraguay forward Julio Enciso chase after the ball.
U.S. defender Alex Freeman, left, and Paraguay forward Julio Enciso chase after the ball during the United States’ 4-1 win in Group D play on Friday night.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

Looking back at the first two days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

U.S. soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino, center, celebrates with his players.
U.S. soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino, center, celebrates with his players after a 4-1 win over Paraguay at the World Cup on Friday night.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The first two days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Saturday’s four-game slate:

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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