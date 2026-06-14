FIFA World Cup Day 4: Live updates, TV schedule, results and highlights

- Share via
Swanson: U.S. soccer makes stirring first impression, delivers big unifying World Cup win
The U.S. men’s soccer team chose an incredible day to have an incredible day.
Crucially, the United States aced its only chance to make a first impression, kicking off this colossal World Cup it’s co-hosting with Mexico and Canada with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.
Consider it a save for the tournament, three points for soccer in America and maybe even a win for uniting the States.
- Share via
World Cup standings and results through first three days
Here’s where things stand in each of the groups following Saturday’s four matches:
- Share via
Full World Cup TV schedule
Here’s a look at the complete World Cup television schedule through the end of group play:
- Share via
Looking back at the first three days of the World Cup
The first three days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.
Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Sunday’s four-game slate:
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.