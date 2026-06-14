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Live FIFA World Cup: Day 4

FIFA World Cup Day 4: Live updates, TV schedule, results and highlights

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes jumps over Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi during a 1-1 draw at the World Cup.
Brazil’s Gabriel Magalhaes jumps over Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi during a 1-1 draw at the World Cup on Saturday.
(Petr David Josek / Associated Press)
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Swanson: U.S. soccer makes stirring first impression, delivers big unifying World Cup win

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino jumps into the arms of his players after their World Cup win over Paraguay.
U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino jumps into the arms of his players after their World Cup win over Paraguay on Friday at SoFi Stadium.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Mirjam Swanson

The U.S. men’s soccer team chose an incredible day to have an incredible day.

Crucially, the United States aced its only chance to make a first impression, kicking off this colossal World Cup it’s co-hosting with Mexico and Canada with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Consider it a save for the tournament, three points for soccer in America and maybe even a win for uniting the States.

Read the full story

World Cup standings and results through first three days

Australia's Jacob Italiano, left, and Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu fight for control of the ball.
Australia’s Jacob Italiano, left, and Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu fight for control of the ball during their World Cup Group D match Saturday.
(Emma Peterson / Associated Press)

Here’s where things stand in each of the groups following Saturday’s four matches:
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Full World Cup TV schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s a look at the complete World Cup television schedule through the end of group play:

Looking back at the first three days of the World Cup

By Los Angeles Times staff

The first three days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Sunday’s four-game slate:

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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