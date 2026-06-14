FIFA World Cup Day 4: Live updates, TV schedule, results and highlights

Swanson: U.S. soccer makes stirring first impression, delivers big unifying World Cup win

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino jumps into the arms of his players after their World Cup win over Paraguay on Friday at SoFi Stadium.

The U.S. men’s soccer team chose an incredible day to have an incredible day.

Crucially, the United States aced its only chance to make a first impression, kicking off this colossal World Cup it’s co-hosting with Mexico and Canada with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Consider it a save for the tournament, three points for soccer in America and maybe even a win for uniting the States.