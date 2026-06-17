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Live FIFA World Cup: Day 7

FIFA World Cup Day 7: Live updates, TV schedule, results and standings

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo trains with teammates in Houston on Tuesday.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo trains with teammates in Florida on Tuesday ahead of the team’s World Cup opener.
(Leonardo Fernandez / Getty Images)

Fox versus Telemundo: How hydration breaks and commercials are disrupting World Cup viewing

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre talks with his players during the hydration break in the 2026 World Cup.
Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre talks with his players during the hydration break in the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
(Photo by Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images)
By Cerys Davies

Fox is under fire for missing on-field action during the first match of the World Cup last week.

Many sports fans were irate when the network aired a full-screen ad when play resumed after a water break during last Thursday’s Mexico–South Africa match.

In the second half, the referee called for the newly instated hydration break, but the call came during a replay, which led to a miscommunication over when the three-minute break actually started.

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2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

Collage of players from 2026 World Cup Teams: France, Portgual, Argentina, U.S.A., Brazil.
(Photo Illustration by Oscar Duarte / For The Times; Associated Press photos)
By Kevin Baxter

The first six days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are over, with the U.S. and Mexico each winning their group stage openers. However, several teams in the World Cup field are still looking to hit the competitive pitch for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Wednesday and Thursday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
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World Cup standings and results heading into Wednesday’s matches

Jordan defender Mo Abualnadi controls the ball in front of Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer.
Jordan defender Mo Abualnadi controls the ball in front of Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer during the first half of Austria’s 3-1 win in World Cup Group J play Wednesday night.
(David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s where things stand heading into Wednesday’s four World Cup games:

Looking back at first six days of the 2026 World Cup

Iran forward Mehdi Taremi acknowledges the crowd after a 2-2 draw with New Zealand.
Iran forward Mehdi Taremi acknowledges the crowd after a 2-2 draw with New Zealand on Monday at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium).
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

The first six days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Wednesday’s four-game slate:

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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