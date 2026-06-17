FIFA World Cup Day 7: Live updates, TV schedule, results and standings

Fox versus Telemundo: How hydration breaks and commercials are disrupting World Cup viewing

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre talks with his players during the hydration break in the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.

Fox is under fire for missing on-field action during the first match of the World Cup last week.

Many sports fans were irate when the network aired a full-screen ad when play resumed after a water break during last Thursday’s Mexico–South Africa match.

In the second half, the referee called for the newly instated hydration break, but the call came during a replay, which led to a miscommunication over when the three-minute break actually started.