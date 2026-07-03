World Cup 2026 live updates: Knockout round results, TV schedule and news

2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results

Mexico players, from left, Raul Jimenez, Guillermo Ochoa and Gilberto Mora celebrate a 2-0 win over Ecuador at the World Cup on June 30.

It’s knockout time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The round of 32 is nearly complete, with several teams already set to play in the round of 16, including tournament co-hosts U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup knockout stage matches being played Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).