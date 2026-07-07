World Cup 2026 live updates: Round of 16 results, TV schedule and news

‘We lost with a lot of honor.’ Mexico falls to England and is ousted from World Cup

Mexico players cry and embrace after they lost to England at Azteca Stadium Sunday, ending their World Cup run.

Tears streamed down the faces of Mexican players as they saluted loyal fans at the end of their magical World Cup journey at Azteca Stadium.

Displaying tactical discipline and superior talent, the English national team defeated Mexico 3-2 with a lineup reduced to 10 men on Sunday night. England advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals, dashing Mexico’s dreams of finally advancing past the round of 16.

Mexico’s inspiring run as World Cup co-hosts with an unbeaten record was no match for a stellar performance by Jude Bellingham — who scored two goals in the span of two minutes in the first half — and another goal by star striker Harry Kane, who converted a penalty kick in the second half.