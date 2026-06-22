FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

Iran’s beleaguered World Cup team finds hope with draw against Belgium

Iran forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh, left, and Belgium defender Maxim de Cuyper battle for the ball during a World Cup Group G match at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Iran’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad World Cup got a lot better Sunday.

And it could wind up being the country’s best. Because after playing Belgium to a scoreless draw before another packed house at SoFi Stadium, Iran is in position to win its group and advance to the knockout rounds for the first time in seven World Cups.

To do that, it must beat Egypt on Friday in Seattle.