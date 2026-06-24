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Live FIFA World Cup: Day 14

FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Canada's Jonathan David (10) celebrates after scoring against Qatar.
Canada’s Jonathan David (10) celebrates after scoring against Qatar at the World Cup on June 18. Canada faces Switzerland on Wednesday.
(Emma Peterson / Associated Press)
Voices

Swanson: Iran is right. FIFA and U.S. government must be better World Cup hosts

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand embraces team captain Mehdi Taremi after a 1-1 draw against Belgium.
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand embraces team captain Mehdi Taremi after a 1-1 draw against Belgium at SoFi Stadium in the World Cup on Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Mirjam Swanson

How it started: A dream. A French machine-gun officer in the trenches during the First World War. A man named Jules Rimet, who believed an international soccer tournament would bring the nations together with the goal of peace.

How it’s going: The world’s biggest party. A 48-nation celebration of the world’s most beloved sport. Expected to generate about $8.9 billion, it’s become such a big deal that it’s being hosted by three countries — one of which, yes, launched a war on a competing nation in the months before the tournament.

The United States’ war with Iran, costly in all the profound ways that war is, also laid the groundwork for an uneven — and possibly precedent-setting — playing field.

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‘A great vibe.’ Pacific Northwest joins Los Angeles in an embrace of World Cup fever

U.S. fans march outside Lumen Field in Seattle before the U.S.-Australia World Cup game on June 19, 2026.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

SEATTLE — Jaysen Dickinson flew to Seattle from Vermont to cross an item off his lengthy bucket list.

“To see the World Cup and the U.S. play in the World Cup,” he said.

Kim Fletcher and her 17-year-old son Kelan caught a 5 a.m. flight from Sacramento last week for the same reason.

“It’s a must-do right now,” she said.

They weren’t alone. Tens of thousands of people poured into Seattle on Friday morning for the U.S. team’s group-stage game with Australia, turning the Emerald City into a sea of red, white and blue. Some had tickets, most did not.

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World Cup results heading into Wednesday’s games

Colombia's Daniel Munoz celebrates after scoring against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the World Cup on Tuesday.
(Silvia Izquierdo / Associated Press)

Here’s the results of every match played at the 2026 FIFA World Cup heading into Wednesday’s matches:

2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna celebrates with teammates Antonee Robinson and Sebastian Berhalter after scoring.
U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna, center, celebrates with teammates Antonee Robinson, left, and Sebastian Berhalter after scoring against Paraguay in the World Cup at SoFi Stadium on June 12.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

It’s crunch time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with teams throughout the 48-strong field looking to stay in contention for the knockout stage or improve their placing in the round of 32.

The final games of group play will begin Wednesday with groups A, B and C playing.

The U.S., Mexico, Argentina and Germany have already clinched spots in the round of 32 by winning their respective groups. France and Norway also are advancing. Haiti, Tunisia, Turkey, Jordan, Uzbekistan and Panama, however, have been eliminated from knockout-round contention.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup matches being played Wednesday and Thursday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
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Looking back at the first 13 days of the World Cup

Croatia's Luka Modric is tossed into the air by his teammates following a win over Panama.
Croatia’s Luka Modric is tossed into the air by his teammates following a win over Panama at the World Cup on Tuesday.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

The first 13 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Wednesday’s six-game slate:

Colombia's Jhon Lucumi is surrounded as he tries to head the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup recap: Colombia edges Congo; Harry Kane and England are held scoreless

Cristiano Ronaldo snapped out of his goal scoring slump to lead Portugal to a win, while Ghana held Harry Kane and England and Colombia rallied to beat Congo.

Santa Clara, CA - June 22, 2026: Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (19) reacts.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 12 recap: Lionel Messi breaks scoring record; Algeria wins

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Mo Salah and Egypt defeat New Zealand

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daichi Kamada (15) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Tunisia.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Japan, Netherlands dominate; Curaçao makes history

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Santa Clara, CA - June 19, 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza (23) during.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 9 recap: U.S. wins its group after Paraguay defeats Turkey

Recapping what happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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