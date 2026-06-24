FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

Swanson: Iran is right. FIFA and U.S. government must be better World Cup hosts

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand embraces team captain Mehdi Taremi after a 1-1 draw against Belgium at SoFi Stadium in the World Cup on Sunday.

How it started: A dream. A French machine-gun officer in the trenches during the First World War. A man named Jules Rimet, who believed an international soccer tournament would bring the nations together with the goal of peace.

How it’s going: The world’s biggest party. A 48-nation celebration of the world’s most beloved sport. Expected to generate about $8.9 billion, it’s become such a big deal that it’s being hosted by three countries — one of which, yes, launched a war on a competing nation in the months before the tournament.

The United States’ war with Iran, costly in all the profound ways that war is, also laid the groundwork for an uneven — and possibly precedent-setting — playing field.