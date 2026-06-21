FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

Argentina star Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal against Algeria in the World Cup on June 16.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is well into the second run of group play, with every team still eager to post wins and most looking to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific). Tuesday’s matches will conclude the first two games of group play for every team at the World Cup.