World Cup Round of 32 live updates, schedule, results and highlights

Swanson: World Cup shows MLS still needs to achieve major goals to grow the game

Canadian fans react after Stephen Eustáquio scores in stoppage time of a 1-0 win over South Africa at the World Cup at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Remember when we were sure the World Cup would suffer from all the issues that had everyone seeing red before the first ball was kicked?

And remember when we were certain soccer could never catch on in this country?

Despite controversies over visas and ticket prices and transportation, and in spite of consternation over expansion and new rules, the game has, as usual, proved too good to fail.