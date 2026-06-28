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Live FIFA World Cup: Day 18

FIFA World Cup live updates: Canada vs. South Africa in knockout round

Live updates from Canada vs. South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news and results as the knockout rounds begin.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring against Qatar in the World Cup on June 18.
Canada’s Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring against Qatar in the World Cup on June 18. Canada faces South Africa at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
(Fran Santiago / Getty Images)
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Swanson: Christian Pulisic is the spark the U.S. will need in the World Cup’s knockout stages

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic during the second half of a World Cup group stage match against Turkey at SoFi Stadium.
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic returned to World Cup action Thursday against Turkey, entering in the second half and making an impact.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)
By Mirjam Swanson

Christian Pulisic is back. Back like Captain America, revived and ready to go after being put on ice for a spell, needed to save the day.

Forget everything else about Thursday’s match against Turkey at SoFi Stadium and marinate on that.

Never mind the United States’ 3-2 loss in their final World Cup Group D match; the result was inconsequential. The Americans knew they were going through to the round of 32, and more, they’d already won the group. No pressure is a privilege, well-earned.

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2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results

Mexico's Julián Quiñones, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a win over Czechia at the World Cup.
Mexico’s Julián Quiñones, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a win over Czechia at the World Cup on June 24.
(Silvia Izquierdo / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

Group play is over and it’s knockout time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The round of 32 is set, with tournament co-host Canada kicking things off Sunday when it faces South Africa at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup knockout stage matches being played Sunday, Monday and Tuesday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
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Looking back at the first 17 days of the World Cup

The first 17 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Sunday’s round-of-32 opener between Canada and South Africa:

Argentina star Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during a 3-1 win over Jordan at the World Cup on Saturday night.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 17 recap: Lionel Messi makes history again; Iran eliminated

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 26: Leandro Trossard #10 of Belgium celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 16 recap: Belgium wins group; Egypt ties Iran to advance

Recapping Day 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daizen Maeda, right, and Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke battle for the ball.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 15 recap: Netherlands wins group; Japan, Sweden advance

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring on South Korea during a World Cup match.

Soccer

World Cup recap: South Africa beats South Korea, advances to play at SoFi Stadum

South Africa pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea Wednesday night, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Colombia's Jhon Lucumi is surrounded as he tries to head the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup recap: Colombia edges Congo; Harry Kane and England are held scoreless

Cristiano Ronaldo snapped out of his goal scoring slump to lead Portugal to a win, while Ghana held Harry Kane and England and Colombia rallied to beat Congo.

Santa Clara, CA - June 22, 2026: Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (19) reacts.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 12 recap: Lionel Messi breaks scoring record; Algeria wins

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Mo Salah and Egypt defeat New Zealand

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daichi Kamada (15) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Tunisia.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Japan, Netherlands dominate; Curaçao makes history

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Santa Clara, CA - June 19, 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza (23) during.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 9 recap: U.S. wins its group after Paraguay defeats Turkey

Recapping what happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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