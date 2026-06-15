2026 FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

The first three days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are done, with the U.S. and Mexico each winning their group stage openers. However, most of the World Cup field is still looking to hit the competitive pitch for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Monday and Tuesday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).