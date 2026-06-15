Advertisement
Live FIFA World Cup: Day 5

2026 FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Ivory Coast's Wilfried Singo connects on a bicycle kick as Ecuador's Alan Franco attempts a header.
Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Singo connects on a bicycle kick as Ecuador’s Alan Franco attempts a header during a World Cup Group E match on Sunday.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

World Cup standings and results heading into Monday

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s where things stand heading into Monday’s Group G and H games at the 2026 World Cup:

2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk practices for the World Cup soccer tournament.
Netherlands standout Virgil van Dijk takes part in a training session Wednesday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

The first three days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are done, with the U.S. and Mexico each winning their group stage openers. However, most of the World Cup field is still looking to hit the competitive pitch for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Monday and Tuesday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
Read the full story
Advertisement

Looking back at the first four days of the World Cup

Netherlands' Ryan Gravenberch, left, and Crysencio Summerville compete for the ball against Japan's Daichi Kamada.
Netherlands’ Ryan Gravenberch, left, and Crysencio Summerville compete for the ball against Japan’s Daichi Kamada during a World Cup Group F match on Sunday.
(Sam Hodde / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

The first four days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Monday’s four-game slate:

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
Advertisement