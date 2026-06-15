2026 FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

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World Cup standings and results heading into Monday
Here’s where things stand heading into Monday’s Group G and H games at the 2026 World Cup:
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2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings
The first three days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are done, with the U.S. and Mexico each winning their group stage openers. However, most of the World Cup field is still looking to hit the competitive pitch for the first time.
Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Monday and Tuesday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
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Looking back at the first four days of the World Cup
The first four days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.
Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Monday’s four-game slate:
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.