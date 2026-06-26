FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup lineup gamble doesn’t pay off in U.S. loss to Turkey

U.S. players Gio Reyna, left, and Christian Pulisic walk onto the field after a 3-2 loss to Turkey at the World Cup on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino has made the unconventional conventional since taking over as coach of the national team 18 months ago. He’s experimented with formations and tactics, shaken up his roster and motivated players by demanding to know why they can’t make a deep run into this World Cup.

On Thursday he may have pushed that contempt for convention a little too far, with Kaan Ayhan goal’s deep in stoppage time giving Turkey a 3-2 win and spoiling the Americans’ unbeaten start.

With the U.S. having already locked down a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament, Pochettino emptied his bench, making nine changes to his lineup for the group-stage finale with Turkey and giving 21 players a start in the first round. And this time the roll of the dice didn’t work, with Turkey getting its only win of the tournament on its last touch of the World Cup.