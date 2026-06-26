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Live FIFA World Cup: Day 16

FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

By Los Angeles Times staff
France's Kylian Mbappe smiles during a win over Iraq at the World Cup on June 22.
France’s Kylian Mbappe smiles during a win over Iraq at the World Cup on June 22. France faces Norway on Friday in its group-play finale.
(Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup lineup gamble doesn’t pay off in U.S. loss to Turkey

U.S. players Gio Reyna, left, and Christian Pulisic walk onto the field after a 3-2 loss to Turkey at the World Cup.
U.S. players Gio Reyna, left, and Christian Pulisic walk onto the field after a 3-2 loss to Turkey at the World Cup on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

Mauricio Pochettino has made the unconventional conventional since taking over as coach of the national team 18 months ago. He’s experimented with formations and tactics, shaken up his roster and motivated players by demanding to know why they can’t make a deep run into this World Cup.

On Thursday he may have pushed that contempt for convention a little too far, with Kaan Ayhan goal’s deep in stoppage time giving Turkey a 3-2 win and spoiling the Americans’ unbeaten start.

With the U.S. having already locked down a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament, Pochettino emptied his bench, making nine changes to his lineup for the group-stage finale with Turkey and giving 21 players a start in the first round. And this time the roll of the dice didn’t work, with Turkey getting its only win of the tournament on its last touch of the World Cup.

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World Cup round of 32 schedule at the moment

SoFi Stadium played host to the U.S. vs. Turkey World Cup match on Thursday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s where the FIFA World Cup round of 32 schedule stands heading into Friday’s games. All matchups will be finalized when group play ends Saturday.

  • Sunday, South Africa vs. Canada, noon, Fox
  • Monday, Brazil vs. Japan, 10 a.m., Fox
  • Monday, Germany vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m., Fox
  • Monday, Netherlands vs. Morocco, 6 p.m., Fox
  • Tuesday, Ivory Coast vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox
  • Tuesday, Mexico vs. TBD, 6 p.m., Fox
  • Wednesday, U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 5 p.m., Fox
  • Thursday, Switzerland vs. TBD, 8 p.m., FS1
  • Friday, July 3, Australia vs. TBD, 11 a.m., Fox
  • Friday, July 3, Argentina vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Fox
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World Cup results heading into Friday’s games

Here are the results of every game played at the 2026 FIFA World Cup heading into Friday’s matches.

2026 World Cup full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

Lionel Messi celebrates with his teammates after scoring during Argentina's win over Austria on June 22.
(Charlotte Wilson / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter

It’s crunch time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with teams looking to stay in contention for the knockout stage or improve their placing in the round of 32.

Several teams, including tournament hosts the U.S., Mexico and Canada have clinched spots in the round of 32.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup matches being played Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
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Looking back at the first 15 days of the World Cup

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic chases after the ball during a 3-2 loss to Turkey.
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic chases after the ball during a 3-2 loss to Turkey at the World Cup on Thursday.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

The first 15 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Friday’s six-game slate.

Japan's Daizen Maeda, right, and Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke battle for the ball.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 15 recap: Netherlands wins group; Japan, Sweden advance

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring on South Korea during a World Cup match.

Soccer

World Cup recap: South Africa beats South Korea, advances to play at SoFi Stadum

South Africa pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea Wednesday night, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Colombia's Jhon Lucumi is surrounded as he tries to head the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup recap: Colombia edges Congo; Harry Kane and England are held scoreless

Cristiano Ronaldo snapped out of his goal scoring slump to lead Portugal to a win, while Ghana held Harry Kane and England and Colombia rallied to beat Congo.

Santa Clara, CA - June 22, 2026: Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (19) reacts.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 12 recap: Lionel Messi breaks scoring record; Algeria wins

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Mo Salah and Egypt defeat New Zealand

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daichi Kamada (15) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Tunisia.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Japan, Netherlands dominate; Curaçao makes history

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Santa Clara, CA - June 19, 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza (23) during.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 9 recap: U.S. wins its group after Paraguay defeats Turkey

Recapping what happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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