FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

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Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup lineup gamble doesn’t pay off in U.S. loss to Turkey
Mauricio Pochettino has made the unconventional conventional since taking over as coach of the national team 18 months ago. He’s experimented with formations and tactics, shaken up his roster and motivated players by demanding to know why they can’t make a deep run into this World Cup.
On Thursday he may have pushed that contempt for convention a little too far, with Kaan Ayhan goal’s deep in stoppage time giving Turkey a 3-2 win and spoiling the Americans’ unbeaten start.
With the U.S. having already locked down a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament, Pochettino emptied his bench, making nine changes to his lineup for the group-stage finale with Turkey and giving 21 players a start in the first round. And this time the roll of the dice didn’t work, with Turkey getting its only win of the tournament on its last touch of the World Cup.
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World Cup round of 32 schedule at the moment
Here’s where the FIFA World Cup round of 32 schedule stands heading into Friday’s games. All matchups will be finalized when group play ends Saturday.
- Sunday, South Africa vs. Canada, noon, Fox
- Monday, Brazil vs. Japan, 10 a.m., Fox
- Monday, Germany vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m., Fox
- Monday, Netherlands vs. Morocco, 6 p.m., Fox
- Tuesday, Ivory Coast vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox
- Tuesday, Mexico vs. TBD, 6 p.m., Fox
- Wednesday, U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 5 p.m., Fox
- Thursday, Switzerland vs. TBD, 8 p.m., FS1
- Friday, July 3, Australia vs. TBD, 11 a.m., Fox
- Friday, July 3, Argentina vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Fox
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World Cup results heading into Friday’s games
Here are the results of every game played at the 2026 FIFA World Cup heading into Friday’s matches.
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2026 World Cup full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings
It’s crunch time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with teams looking to stay in contention for the knockout stage or improve their placing in the round of 32.
Several teams, including tournament hosts the U.S., Mexico and Canada have clinched spots in the round of 32.
Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup matches being played Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
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Looking back at the first 15 days of the World Cup
The first 15 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.
Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Friday’s six-game slate.
Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
South Africa pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea Wednesday night, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.
Cristiano Ronaldo snapped out of his goal scoring slump to lead Portugal to a win, while Ghana held Harry Kane and England and Colombia rallied to beat Congo.
Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Recapping what happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.
Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.
Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.