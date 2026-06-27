FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

Swanson: Christian Pulisic is the spark the U.S. will need in the World Cup’s knockout stages

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic returned to World Cup action Thursday against Turkey, entering in the second half and making an impact.

Christian Pulisic is back. Back like Captain America, revived and ready to go after being put on ice for a spell, needed to save the day.

Forget everything else about Thursday’s match against Turkey at SoFi Stadium and marinate on that.

Never mind the United States’ 3-2 loss in their final World Cup Group D match; the result was inconsequential. The Americans knew they were going through to the round of 32, and more, they’d already won the group. No pressure is a privilege, well-earned.

Never mind how the match ended, with a gut punch of a goal from Kaan Ayhan in the final moments of stoppage time.