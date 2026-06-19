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Live FIFA World Cup: Day 9

FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Brazil's Matheus Cunha is tackled during a World Cup match against Morocco on June 13.
Brazil’s Matheus Cunha is tackled during a World Cup match against Morocco on June 13. Brazil faces Haiti on Friday.
(Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Raúl Rangel’s elite play and South Korea’s mistake help Mexico advance

Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel and defensive midfielder Edson Álvarez block South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu shot.
Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel and defensive midfielder Edson Álvarez block South Korea’s Oh Hyeon-gyu shot during their World Cup match Thursday at Guadalajara Stadium.
(Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
By Eduard Cauich

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Three and a half years after its biggest failure on the World Cup stage in half a century, the Mexican national team needed only two games to advance to the knockout round of this year’s tournament as winner of Group A.

Mexico’s defense held off a spirited final push by South Korea, earning a 1-0 win on Thursday night at Guadalajara Stadium in front of a fiery announced sellout crowd of 45,522.

“It was a very tough game,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said.

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Mauricio Pochettino not sure if Christian Pulisic will play for U.S. vs. Australia

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic reacts during a 4-1 win over Paraguay at the World Cup on June 12.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

SEATTLE — Christian Pulisic’s status for the United States’ second World Cup match Friday in Seattle is uncertain a week after he aggravated a left calf injury.

“Tonight, we have a meeting with our medical staff. We will assess the whole group,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters Thursday. “He’s evolving and much better from Friday. We will see.

“If [he’s] not available tomorrow, he’ll be back for Turkey.”

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2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Paraguay.
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Paraguay on June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium).
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

SEATTLE — The 2026 FIFA World Cup is well into the second run of group play, with every team still eager to post wins as they look to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
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World Cup group standings heading into Friday

Here’s a look at where things stand in each group heading into Friday’s matches:
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Looking back at first eight days of the 2026 World Cup

Fans fill the streets at Olympic and Normandie following a Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup watch party on Thursday night.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The first eight days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Friday’s four-game slate:

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

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FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

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FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

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FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

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FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

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FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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