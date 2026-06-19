FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

Goalkeeper Raúl Rangel’s elite play and South Korea’s mistake help Mexico advance

Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel and defensive midfielder Edson Álvarez block South Korea’s Oh Hyeon-gyu shot during their World Cup match Thursday at Guadalajara Stadium.

Three and a half years after its biggest failure on the World Cup stage in half a century, the Mexican national team needed only two games to advance to the knockout round of this year’s tournament as winner of Group A.

Mexico’s defense held off a spirited final push by South Korea, earning a 1-0 win on Thursday night at Guadalajara Stadium in front of a fiery announced sellout crowd of 45,522.

“It was a very tough game,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said.