Mexico vs. Ecuador: World Cup live updates, start time and how to watch

- Share via
Swanson: World Cup shows MLS still needs to achieve major goals to grow the game
Remember when we were sure the World Cup would suffer from all the issues that had everyone seeing red before the first ball was kicked?
And remember when we were certain soccer could never catch on in this country?
Despite controversies over visas and ticket prices and transportation, and in spite of consternation over expansion and new rules, the game has, as usual, proved too good to fail.
- Share via
In must-win match against Ecuador, Mexico looks to advance with help of its fans
MEXICO CITY — Mexico advances to the second round of the World Cup backed by its strong record in the group stage and a formidable fortress — Azteca Stadium — where it will host Ecuador on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PDT in a knockout match airing on Fox and Telemundo.
El Tri became the first Mexican team to win all three of its group stage matches at a World Cup — a perfect finish accompanied by fan support rarely seen before, with more than 80,000 packing Azteca Stadium for two of its games and more than 800,000 surrounding El Ángel de la Independencia statue to celebrate wins.
Coach Javier Aguirre’s third stint leading the national team, which began in 2024 amid skepticism, has sparked World Cup fever in the streets of Mexico City, which have filled with fans wearing green jerseys, along with their dogs, cats and even ducks decked out in the national team colors.
- Share via
World Cup Round of 32 live updates, schedule, results and highlights
Live updates from Tuesday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.
Live updates from Tuesday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.
- Share via
2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results
Group play is over and it’s knockout time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The round of 32 is underway, with Canada, Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco winning their respective matches and moving on to the round of 16.
Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup knockout stage matches being played Tuesday and Wednesday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).