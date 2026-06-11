Mexico vs. South Africa World Cup live updates: Start time and how to watch

World Cup roundtable: Who will win, who will surprise and how far will U.S. advance?

France’s Kylian Mbappé controls the ball during a friendly match against Brazil in March. France is among the favorites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Times reporter Kevin Baxter and Times en Español reporters Eduard Cauich and Jad El Reda help readers prepare for the World Cup.

You have attended many World Cups in your careers. What advice do you have for fans attending for the first time?

Baxter: Don’t treat it like just another sporting event because it’s not. This is not a World Series or even a Super Bowl. It’s the world’s Super Bowl. So drink in the passion, enjoy the international flavor. Get there early and stay late because it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Cauich: Watch every game somewhere with other people: at a bar, a viewing party or surrounded by family. Yes, tickets are expensive, but there are plenty of places to catch the action for free alongside fellow fans. For me, that’s always been the point. These are the moments that stay with you for a long time.