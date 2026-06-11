Mexico vs. South Africa World Cup live updates: Start time and how to watch

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World Cup roundtable: Who will win, who will surprise and how far will U.S. advance?
Times reporter Kevin Baxter and Times en Español reporters Eduard Cauich and Jad El Reda help readers prepare for the World Cup.
You have attended many World Cups in your careers. What advice do you have for fans attending for the first time?
Baxter: Don’t treat it like just another sporting event because it’s not. This is not a World Series or even a Super Bowl. It’s the world’s Super Bowl. So drink in the passion, enjoy the international flavor. Get there early and stay late because it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Cauich: Watch every game somewhere with other people: at a bar, a viewing party or surrounded by family. Yes, tickets are expensive, but there are plenty of places to catch the action for free alongside fellow fans. For me, that’s always been the point. These are the moments that stay with you for a long time.
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Mexico and South Africa face off again to open World Cup after 16 years of challenges
History tends to repeat itself at the World Cup. Such is the case with Mexico and South Africa, two teams that will face off in the World Cup opening match for the second time in history, just as they did in Johannesburg on June 11, 2010. The score that night was 1-1.
Many still remember Siphiwe Tshabalala and his powerful shot into the top corner that beat Mexican goalkeeper Óscar Pérez, and a celebration that remains etched in the collective memory of the soccer world. Unfortunately for the South African team that night, Rafa Márquez equalized for El Tri with 11 minutes remaining during what turned out to be a disappointing World Cup for the host nation.
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino pleas for patience, urges people to relax amid backlash
MEXICO CITY — On the eve of the World Cup kickoff, FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for patience in the face of a series of crises that threaten to overshadow the start of the tournament, led by the case of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry into the United States.
On Thursday, Mexico faces South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium, kicking off the 38-day tournament with matches in Mexico, the United States and Canada . The run-up to the global spectacle has been marked by controversy, including the U.S. denial of participant and fan visas and high ticket prices that have triggered attorney general inquiries in the United States.
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2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, players to watch and team breakdowns
After a break of more than three decades, the FIFA World Cup returns to North America where it will be shared by the continent’s three countries, the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It will be the largest and most complex tournament in history, with 48 teams playing 104 games in 16 cities over 39 days.
But it hasn’t been without its controversies. High ticket prices and exorbitant transportation and parking fees have angered fans and drawn the attention of politicians and state attorneys general. Visa restrictions have blocked residents from four qualifying nations from entering the U.S. and fear of immigration agents has discouraged fans of other countries from coming.
For the U.S. and Mexico the goal is to get beyond the quarterfinals, the high-water mark for both countries in the modern era. Canada, meanwhile, will play in its third World Cup looking for its first win.
Group A
The tournament will kick off with Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City on June 11, a rematch of the 2010 opener in Johannesburg, which was played on the same date 16 years earlier. That match ended in a draw, and South Africa went on to become the first host country to be eliminated in the group stage. With Mexico welcoming the World Cup for a record third time alongside South Africa and South Korea (2002), this is the only group with three former host countries.