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Live FIFA World Cup: Mexico vs. South Korea

Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup: Live updates, start time and how to watch

By Los Angeles Times staff
Mexico's Roberto Alvarado tries to move past South Africa's Lyle Foster during a World Cup Group A match on June 11.
(Luke Hales / Getty Images)

Mexico hopes to put nerves behind it against South Korea in key World Cup match

Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel stops the ball during a World Cup match against South Africa in Mexico City on June 11.
Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel stops the ball during a World Cup match against South Africa in Mexico City on June 11.
(Ricardo Mazalan / Associated Press)
By Eduard Cauich

Goalkeeper Raúl Rangel was 18 years old and playing for Chivas de Guadalajara’s youth academy the last time Mexico faced South Korea in a World Cup match in 2018.

Three years ago, when asked who might be the next great goalkeeper for the Mexican national team, Rangel named himself ahead of veteran Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa. A bold statement for a player who was just making his professional debut.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old goalkeeper will defend El Tri’s goal during his second World Cup match at Guadalajara Stadium — where he usually plays home games with Chivas — when Mexico takes on South Korea at 6 p.m. PDT on Fox/Telemundo in the second match of Group A.

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Follow along for the latest news and updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

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Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.
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World Cup group standings and results

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s a look at where things stand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday:
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