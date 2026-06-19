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Live FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Australia

U.S. vs. Australia in World Cup: Live updates, start time and how to watch

The United States looks to build off its 2026 FIFA World Cup win over Paraguay by beating Australia in Seattle on Friday at noon PDT (Fox, Telemundo).

By Los Angeles Times staff
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun scores during a win over Paraguay at the World Cup on June 12.
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun scores during a win over Paraguay at the World Cup on June 12. The U.S. plays Australia on Friday.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

World Cup group standings heading into U.S. vs. Australia match

Here’s a look at where things stand in each group heading into the U.S. vs. Australia match Friday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Looking back at first eight days of the 2026 World Cup

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, right, celebrates with Sergio Dest (2) and Chris Richards.
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, right, celebrates with Sergio Dest (2) and Chris Richards (3) after scoring against Paraguay in the World Cup on June 12.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The first eight days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Friday’s four-game slate:

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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