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Live World Cup: U.S. vs. Belgium

U.S. vs. Belgium World Cup live updates: Start time, how to watch and news

Follow along for live updates and highlights as the U.S. faces Belgium in a World Cup round-of-16 match in Seattle at 5 p.m. PDT (Fox, Telemundo).

By Los Angeles Times staff
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Paraguay.
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Paraguay at the World Cup on June 12.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

FIFA decision to rescind U.S. star Folarin Balogun’s suspension draws cheers and outrage

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun controls the ball during a World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

SEATTLE — FIFA made a dramatic discipline change for just the second time in its history, clearing the way for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play in Monday’s elimination game with Belgium.

The rare move drew celebration from the U.S. players who felt Balogun’s red card was unjust and drew outrage from the Belgium team and others protective of the integrity of the laws of soccer.

FIFA, the global governing body for soccer and the organizer of the World Cup, announced Sunday morning that the one-game suspension given to Balogun for a dangerous challenge that could have injured an opponent in last week’s win over Bosnia-Herzegovina would be held in abeyance, making him eligible to play in what is arguably the team’s most important game in at least a generation.

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‘We lost with a lot of honor.’ Mexico falls to England and is ousted from World Cup

Mexico players cry and embrace after they lost to England at Azteca Stadium Sunday, ending their World Cup run.
(Silvia Izquierdo / Associated Press)
By Eduard Cauich

MEXICO CITY — Tears streamed down the faces of Mexican players as they saluted loyal fans at the end of their magical World Cup journey at Azteca Stadium.

Displaying tactical discipline and superior talent, the English national team defeated Mexico 3-2 with a lineup reduced to 10 men on Sunday night. England advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals, dashing Mexico’s dreams of finally advancing past the round of 16.

Mexico’s inspiring run as World Cup co-hosts with an unbeaten record was no match for a stellar performance by Jude Bellingham — who scored two goals in the span of two minutes in the first half — and another goal by star striker Harry Kane, who converted a penalty kick in the second half.

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Trump says he disputed U.S. star player’s suspension, calling it ‘stain’ on World Cup

President Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office.
President Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.
(Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
By Ana Ceballos

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Monday that he called the president of FIFA to dispute a red card that would have barred the American striker Folarin Balogun from playing in Monday’s elimination game with Belgium, acknowledging an extraordinary intervention by a head of state in the sport’s disciplinary process.

“I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul,” Trump told reporters during an event in the Oval Office. “I am good at this stuff. I didn’t think it was a foul. I thought it was two great athletes that crashed into each other and got entangled.”

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On America’s 250th birthday, U.S. soccer team of immigrants embodies founders’ dreams

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun is surrounded by teammates after scoring during a World Cup match against Paraguay.
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun is surrounded by teammates after scoring during a World Cup match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12. Balogun is one of many dual-nationals on the U.S. team.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

SEATTLE — James Wilson, one of just six men who signed both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, never could have imagined how grand the country he was founding would become. But he knew how it could get there.

Wilson envisioned a steady stream of foreigners coming to America every year, reinvigorating the energy and vitality the nation needed if it were to survive, much less thrive. Which is why Wilson, who moved to the colonies from Scotland at 22, argued against barriers on immigration that would “deprive the government of the talents, virtue and abilities of such foreigners as might chose to remove to this country.”

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FIFA appeal committee rejects Belgium appeal, allowing Folarin Balogun to play

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun pursues the ball in front of Paraguay defender Omar Alderete during a World Cup match.
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun pursues the ball in front of Paraguay defender Omar Alderete during a World Cup match at SoFi Stadium on June 12.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

SEATTLE — FIFA rejected an appeal from the Royal Belgium Football Assn. over the decision to make U.S. striker Folarin Balogun eligible to play in Monday’s World Cup elimination match in Seattle.

Balogun was given a red card in the second half of Wednesday’s round-of-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, a penalty that carries a ban for the next match. But FIFA’s disciplinary committee announced Sunday morning that “in line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

It was just the second time in tournament history — and the first time since 1962 — that FIFA has allowed a player given a red card to play in his team’s next match. Thirteen red cards have been issued in this summer’s World Cup and Balogun is the only recipient who has been cleared to play.

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Portugal vs. Spain: World Cup live updates

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Spain's Pau Cubarsi controls the ball in front of Portugal's Bruno Fernandes during a World Cup match on Monday.

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Spain defeats Portugal, advances to play World Cup quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium

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Looking back at the first 25 days of the World Cup

The first 25 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Monday’s two-game slate:

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring their.

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France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot.

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World Cup Day 24 recap: France defeats Paraguay on Kylian Mbappé goal

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Colombia's Jhon Arias celebrates after scoring against Ghana at the World Cup on Friday night.

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VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JULY 02: Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates.

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U.S. midfielder Malik Tillman celebrates with teammates after scoring on a free kick against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

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World Cup Day 21 recap: England, Belgium and U.S. advance to round of 16

England and Belgium rallied from early deficits and the U.S. held on despite a red card, winning Wednesday to clear the first World Cup knockout round.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Sweden during a World Cup match in East Rutherford, N.J.

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Kylian Mbappé leads formidable France on same day Norway and Mexico advance at World Cup

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GUADALUPE, MEXICO - JUNE 29: Ismael Saibari #11 of Morocco celebrates.

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South Africa forward Evidence Makgopa and Canada forward Liam Millar vie for the ball during a World Cup match.

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FIFA World Cup Day 18 recap: Late goal seals Canada’s historic knockout win

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Argentina star Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during a 3-1 win over Jordan at the World Cup on Saturday night.

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FIFA World Cup Day 17 recap: Lionel Messi makes history again; Iran eliminated

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VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 26: Leandro Trossard #10 of Belgium celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup Day 16 recap: Belgium wins group; Egypt ties Iran to advance

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Japan's Daizen Maeda, right, and Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke battle for the ball.

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FIFA World Cup Day 15 recap: Netherlands wins group; Japan, Sweden advance

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South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring on South Korea during a World Cup match.

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World Cup recap: South Africa beats South Korea, advances to play at SoFi Stadum

South Africa pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea Wednesday night, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Colombia's Jhon Lucumi is surrounded as he tries to head the ball during a World Cup match.

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Santa Clara, CA - June 22, 2026: Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (19) reacts.

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FIFA World Cup Day 12 recap: Lionel Messi breaks scoring record; Algeria wins

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VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt.

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FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Mo Salah and Egypt defeat New Zealand

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Japan's Daichi Kamada (15) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Tunisia.

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FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Japan, Netherlands dominate; Curaçao makes history

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Santa Clara, CA - June 19, 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza (23) during.

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FIFA World Cup Day 9 recap: U.S. wins its group after Paraguay defeats Turkey

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INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

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FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

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Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

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FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

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Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

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FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

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INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

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FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

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MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

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VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

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U.S. forward Folarin Balogun is surrounded by teammates after scoring during a World Cup match against Paraguay.

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World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

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FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

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Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

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2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results

Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a win over Cape Verde at the World Cup on July 3.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi controls the ball during a win over Cape Verde at the World Cup on July 3. Argentina plays Egypt on Tuesday.
(Robert Cianflone / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter

The round of 16 is in full swing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with tournament co-hosts Canada and Mexico already eliminated.

The United States will face Belgium on Monday as it looks to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup round-of-16 matches being played Monday and Tuesday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
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