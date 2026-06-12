U.S. vs. Paraguay World Cup: Live updates, start time, how to watch

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World Cup roundtable: Who will win, who will surprise and how far will U.S. advance?
Times reporter Kevin Baxter and Times en Español reporters Eduard Cauich and Jad El Reda help readers prepare for the World Cup.
You have attended many World Cups in your careers. What advice do you have for fans attending for the first time?
Baxter: Don’t treat it like just another sporting event because it’s not. This is not a World Series or even a Super Bowl. It’s the world’s Super Bowl. So drink in the passion, enjoy the international flavor. Get there early and stay late because it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
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World Cup matchups: Start times for every match, how to watch and game previews
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, with Mexico defeating South Africa and South Korea prevailing over Czechia in Group A play Thursday.
The tournament headed north Friday, with Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina playing to a 1-1 draw in Toronto. The United States opens Group D play against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium at 6 p.m. PDT.
Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Friday and Saturday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
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2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, players to watch, results and standings
After a break of more than three decades, the FIFA World Cup returns to North America where it will be shared by the continent’s three countries, the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It will be the largest and most complex tournament in history, with 48 teams playing 104 games in 16 cities over 39 days.
But it hasn’t been without its controversies. High ticket prices and exorbitant transportation and parking fees have angered fans and drawn the attention of politicians and state attorneys general. Visa restrictions have blocked residents from four qualifying nations from entering the U.S. and fear of immigration agents has discouraged fans of other countries from coming.
For the U.S. and Mexico the goal is to get beyond the quarterfinals, the high-water mark for both countries in the modern era. Canada, meanwhile, will play in its third World Cup looking for its first win.