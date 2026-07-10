Advertisement
Live FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

World Cup 2026 live updates: Schedule, how to watch, results and news

Live updates from the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium at noon PDT (Fox, Telemundo). Get the latest news, results and highlights.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Spain midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring against Austria in the World Cup on July 2.
Spain midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring against Austria in the World Cup on July 2. Spain faces Belgium on Friday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Fans slam FIFA’s cooling breaks. Why the U.S. World Cup team doctor disagrees

The Canadian national soccer team during a hydration break.
Canadian head coach Jesse Marsch, center, speaks to his team during a hydration break during a round of 32 knockout match between Canada and South Africa at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 28.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Corinne Purtill

While it may not be remembered as FIFA’s most controversial decision of the 2026 World Cup, the institution of mandatory cooling breaks in all matches has been met with boos and derision, with critics saying the pauses disrupt the game’s flow and offer little benefit in air-conditioned environments.

“They’re in a dome here! Temperature-controlled, climate-controlled — why are we having a break?” fumed one England fan to a radio reporter outside the England-Croatia match in Arlington, Texas, where field temperatures inside AT&T Stadium approached a comfortable 70 degrees Fahrenheit despite an outdoor heat and humidity index near 105 degrees.

But for Dr. Bert Mandelbaum, chief medical officer for U.S. men’s soccer and vice chair of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department, the breaks set an important precedent for prioritizing athlete health in extreme heat, even at the highest levels of competition.

Read the full story

California soccer fans sue StubHub after it fails to deliver expensive World Cup tickets

A FIFA delegation visits SoFi Stadium.
(Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee)
By Lily Wright

StubHub is getting a red card from some World Cup fans

Two World Cup customers are suing the New York-based ticket-selling company, alleging “false and misleading” advertising that left them without tickets or a refund for the World Cup games they paid to attend.

In federal court in New York last week, two Californians — Julia Reeker Moghal and Reuben Renteria — sued StubHub seeking monetary damages and a ban on the company selling World Cup tickets. The lawsuit aims to become a class action and comes after weeks of fierce criticism and complaints from customers regarding the company’s practices.

Read the full story
Advertisement
Voices

Commentary: Lionel Messi is the ultimate summer romance

Lionel Messi is tossed in the air by his teammates.
Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday.
(Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)
By Mary McNamara

Everyone knew going in that Lionel Messi would be the narrative centerpiece of the 2026 World Cup. Easily the most recognized name in the competition, Messi is considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time and, as the captain of 2022 winner Argentina, he is the reigning World Cup champ. At 18, he scored his first World Cup goal in 2006 and has competed in every World Cup since. He celebrated his 39th birthday before this year’s knockout rounds began, so it’s not unreasonable to assume that this will be his last.

No matter what Messi did, or failed to do, it would be News. Everyone with even a passing interest in the event knew this. Including me.

Read the full story

World Cup quarterfinals schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch

Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates after a win over Brazil at the World Cup on July 5.
Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates after a win over Brazil at the World Cup on July 5. Norway faces England in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

The 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are underway, with France defeating Morocco on Thursday ahead of Friday’s showdown between Spain and Belgium at SoFi Stadium.

World Cup co-hosts U.S., Canada and Mexico will be watching from the sideline after being eliminated in the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup matches being played Friday and Saturday (all times Pacific).
Read the full story
Advertisement

Looking back at the first 28 days of the World Cup

By Los Angeles Times staff

The first 28 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup.

Soccer

World Cup Day 28 recap: France advances to the semifinals

France defeats Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals to be the first team to reach the semifinals. Get the latest news, results and highlights.

Argentina players toss teammate Lionel Messi into the air as they celebrate defeating Egypt during a World Cup match.

Soccer

World Cup 2026 live updates: Argentina, Switzerland make quarterfinals

Live updates from Tuesday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

Spain's Pau Cubarsi controls the ball in front of Portugal's Bruno Fernandes during a World Cup match on Monday.

Soccer

Spain defeats Portugal, advances to play World Cup quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium

Live updates from Monday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring their.

Soccer

World Cup Day 25 recap: Erling Haaland scores twice in Norway’s upset of Brazil

Live updates from Sunday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot.

Soccer

World Cup Day 24 recap: France defeats Paraguay on Kylian Mbappé goal

Live updates from Saturday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

Colombia's Jhon Arias celebrates after scoring against Ghana at the World Cup on Friday night.

Soccer

World Cup recap: Egypt, Argentina and Colombia advance to the round of 16

Live updates from Friday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JULY 02: Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates.

Soccer

World Cup recap: Spain, Portugal and Switzerland advance to round of 16

Live updates from Thursday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

U.S. midfielder Malik Tillman celebrates with teammates after scoring on a free kick against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Soccer

World Cup Day 21 recap: England, Belgium and U.S. advance to round of 16

England and Belgium rallied from early deficits and the U.S. held on despite a red card, winning Wednesday to clear the first World Cup knockout round.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Sweden during a World Cup match in East Rutherford, N.J.

Soccer

Kylian Mbappé leads formidable France on same day Norway and Mexico advance at World Cup

Kylian Mbappé scored his fifth and sixth World Cup goals, leading France to a World Cup knockout round win Tuesday. Mexico and Norway also advanced.

GUADALUPE, MEXICO - JUNE 29: Ismael Saibari #11 of Morocco celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup recap: Ismael Saibari lifts Morocco to thrilling win over Netherlands

Recapping Monday’s knockout-round wins by Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights.

South Africa forward Evidence Makgopa and Canada forward Liam Millar vie for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 18 recap: Late goal seals Canada’s historic knockout win

Live updates from Canada vs. South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news and results as the knockout rounds begin.

Argentina star Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during a 3-1 win over Jordan at the World Cup on Saturday night.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 17 recap: Lionel Messi makes history again; Iran eliminated

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 26: Leandro Trossard #10 of Belgium celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 16 recap: Belgium wins group; Egypt ties Iran to advance

Recapping Day 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daizen Maeda, right, and Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke battle for the ball.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 15 recap: Netherlands wins group; Japan, Sweden advance

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring on South Korea during a World Cup match.

Soccer

World Cup recap: South Africa beats South Korea, advances to play at SoFi Stadum

South Africa pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea Wednesday night, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Colombia's Jhon Lucumi is surrounded as he tries to head the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup recap: Colombia edges Congo; Harry Kane and England are held scoreless

Cristiano Ronaldo snapped out of his goal scoring slump to lead Portugal to a win, while Ghana held Harry Kane and England and Colombia rallied to beat Congo.

Santa Clara, CA - June 22, 2026: Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (19) reacts.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 12 recap: Lionel Messi breaks scoring record; Algeria wins

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Mo Salah and Egypt defeat New Zealand

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daichi Kamada (15) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Tunisia.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Japan, Netherlands dominate; Curaçao makes history

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Santa Clara, CA - June 19, 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza (23) during.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 9 recap: U.S. wins its group after Paraguay defeats Turkey

Recapping what happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun is surrounded by teammates after scoring during a World Cup match against Paraguay.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
Advertisement