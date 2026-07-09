World Cup 2026 live updates: Schedule, how to watch, results and news

World Cup quarterfinals schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch

Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates after a win over Brazil at the World Cup on July 5. Norway faces England in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to begin Thursday when Kylian Mbappé and France take on an upset-minded Morocco team.

World Cup co-hosts U.S., Canada and Mexico will be watching from the sideline after being eliminated in the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup matches being played Thursday, Friday and Saturday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).