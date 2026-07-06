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Live FIFA World Cup Day 26

Portugal vs. Spain World Cup live updates: News, TV schedule and how to watch

Live updates from Monday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Croatia at the World Cup on July 2.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Croatia at the World Cup on July 2. Portugal plays Spain on Monday.
(Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

Diogo Jota honored by Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal after World Cup win a year after his death

Portugal soccer players gather for a group photo with Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle holding a red No. 21 jersey
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo holds a No. 21 jersey in honor of late teammate Diego Jota in a group photo after the team’s 2-1 World Cup win over Croatia on Thursday in Toronto.
(Mattia Ozbot / Getty Images)
By Chuck Schilken

Diogo Jota was with Portugal in spirit on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his death.

After the team’s dramatic 2-1 win over Croatia on Thursday in a World Cup knockout game, Portugal’s players posed for a group photo in the middle of the field at Toronto Stadium. Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo stood front and center, looking serious amid many beaming teammates and holding up a red No. 21 jersey in Jota’s honor.

Ronaldo then put on the shirt and became emotional as he slowly walked across the field acknowledging the cheers from the crowd.

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FIFA decision to rescind U.S. star Folarin Balogun’s suspension draws cheers and outrage

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun controls the ball during a World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

SEATTLE — FIFA made a dramatic discipline change for just the second time in its history, clearing the way for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play in Monday’s elimination game with Belgium.

The rare move drew celebration from the U.S. players who felt Balogun’s red card was unjust and drew outrage from the Belgium team and others protective of the integrity of the laws of soccer.

FIFA, the global governing body for soccer and the organizer of the World Cup, announced Sunday morning that the one-game suspension given to Balogun for a dangerous challenge that could have injured an opponent in last week’s win over Bosnia-Herzegovina would be held in abeyance, making him eligible to play in what is arguably the team’s most important game in at least a generation.

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Belgian federation to challenge FIFA’s decision to let Folarin Balogun play

By Associated Press

The Belgian soccer federation wants an explanation from FIFA about a decision to let U.S forward Folarin Balogun play at the World Cup despite getting a red card in his previous game.

Belgium takes on the United States Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Belgian federation (RBFA) said it has still not received either “FIFA’s decision or any explanation regarding this matter. In these circumstances, it has no choice but to challenge the player’s eligibility for the upcoming match.”

It did not specify where it intends to appeal FIFA’s decision.

President Trump intervened on behalf of star U.S. forward Balogun, whose red-card suspension was lifted in a decision that allowed him to play against Belgium.

The Belgian federation said it learned through media reports about the FIFA’s move and sent a letter to the governing body requesting a copy of the decision as well as an explanation of the process.

“As its only response, FIFA sent a letter to the RBFA stating that it considered this correspondence to constitute an appeal, that a judge had been appointed, and that the RBFA had only a few hours to complete that appeal,” it said. “No information whatsoever was provided by FIFA.”

The RBFA insisted that FIFA’s regulations state that the reasoned decision must first have been communicated to the appellant.

“While the RBFA was merely seeking legitimate explanations, FIFA itself created an appeal and immediately ensured that it would be declared inadmissible,” it said. “All of this occurred while FIFA simultaneously refused to respond to the RBFA’s legitimate requests.”

Balogun, the star forward for the U.S. with three goals in the tournament, received a red card for stepping awkwardly on the right ankle of Tarik Muharemovic of Bosnia-Herzegovina in a 2-0 round of 32 win on Wednesday, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

FIFA announced Sunday that the suspension had been lifted for the round of 16 match, an extraordinary move that triggered praise from Trump and outrage from Belgium’s team. It appeared to be the first time since 1962 that a red card during a World Cup didn’t result in a suspension.

“Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned by the course of events and will continue to fight in the coming hours, days and months in defense of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole,” the Belgian federation added.

The FIFA decision drew criticism from the European Commission, the powerful executive arm of the European Union, which is based in Brussels.

Glenn Micallef, the European Union’s commissioner for sport, said that decisions “on sporting rules and sporting matters belong to sporting bodies, not politicians.”

“Influencing sporting decisions would undermine the autonomy of sport,” he wrote in a message on X. “Our focus should instead be on the real governance challenges facing sport, including the weaponization of sport for political purposes.”

Mexico’s World Cup run ends in heartbreaking loss to England

By Los Angeles Times staff

England scores two goals in a two-minute span and overcomes a relentless Mexico attack after going down a player in a 3-2 World Cup round-of-16 win on Sunday.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 05: Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico competes for the ball.

Soccer

Mexico’s World Cup run ends in heartbreaking loss to England

England scores two goals in a two-minute span and overcomes a relentless Mexico attack after going down a player in a 3-2 World Cup round-of-16 win.
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2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results

Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a win over Cape Verde at the World Cup on July 3.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi controls the ball during a win over Cape Verde at the World Cup on July 3. Argentina plays Egypt on Tuesday.
(Robert Cianflone / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter

The round of 16 is in full swing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with tournament co-hosts Canada and Mexico already eliminated.

The United States will face Belgium on Monday as it looks to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.

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Looking back at the first 25 days of the World Cup

The first 25 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Monday’s two-game slate:

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring their.

Soccer

World Cup Day 25 recap: Erling Haaland scores twice in Norway’s upset of Brazil

Live updates from Sunday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot.

Soccer

World Cup Day 24 recap: France defeats Paraguay on Kylian Mbappé goal

Live updates from Saturday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

Colombia's Jhon Arias celebrates after scoring against Ghana at the World Cup on Friday night.

Soccer

World Cup recap: Egypt, Argentina and Colombia advance to the round of 16

Live updates from Friday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JULY 02: Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates.

Soccer

World Cup recap: Spain, Portugal and Switzerland advance to round of 16

Live updates from Thursday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

U.S. midfielder Malik Tillman celebrates with teammates after scoring on a free kick against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Soccer

World Cup Day 21 recap: England, Belgium and U.S. advance to round of 16

England and Belgium rallied from early deficits and the U.S. held on despite a red card, winning Wednesday to clear the first World Cup knockout round.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Sweden during a World Cup match in East Rutherford, N.J.

Soccer

Kylian Mbappé leads formidable France on same day Norway and Mexico advance at World Cup

Kylian Mbappé scored his fifth and sixth World Cup goals, leading France to a World Cup knockout round win Tuesday. Mexico and Norway also advanced.

GUADALUPE, MEXICO - JUNE 29: Ismael Saibari #11 of Morocco celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup recap: Ismael Saibari lifts Morocco to thrilling win over Netherlands

Recapping Monday’s knockout-round wins by Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights.

South Africa forward Evidence Makgopa and Canada forward Liam Millar vie for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 18 recap: Late goal seals Canada’s historic knockout win

Live updates from Canada vs. South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news and results as the knockout rounds begin.

Argentina star Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during a 3-1 win over Jordan at the World Cup on Saturday night.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 17 recap: Lionel Messi makes history again; Iran eliminated

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 26: Leandro Trossard #10 of Belgium celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 16 recap: Belgium wins group; Egypt ties Iran to advance

Recapping Day 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daizen Maeda, right, and Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke battle for the ball.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 15 recap: Netherlands wins group; Japan, Sweden advance

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring on South Korea during a World Cup match.

Soccer

World Cup recap: South Africa beats South Korea, advances to play at SoFi Stadum

South Africa pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea Wednesday night, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Colombia's Jhon Lucumi is surrounded as he tries to head the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup recap: Colombia edges Congo; Harry Kane and England are held scoreless

Cristiano Ronaldo snapped out of his goal scoring slump to lead Portugal to a win, while Ghana held Harry Kane and England and Colombia rallied to beat Congo.

Santa Clara, CA - June 22, 2026: Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (19) reacts.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 12 recap: Lionel Messi breaks scoring record; Algeria wins

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt.

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FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Mo Salah and Egypt defeat New Zealand

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daichi Kamada (15) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Tunisia.

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FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Japan, Netherlands dominate; Curaçao makes history

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Santa Clara, CA - June 19, 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza (23) during.

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FIFA World Cup Day 9 recap: U.S. wins its group after Paraguay defeats Turkey

Recapping what happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

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FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun is surrounded by teammates after scoring during a World Cup match against Paraguay.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

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FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

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World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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