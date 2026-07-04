World Cup 2026 live updates: Round of 16 results, TV schedule and news

2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results

Mexico players, from left, Raul Jimenez, Guillermo Ochoa and Gilberto Mora celebrate a 2-0 win over Ecuador at the World Cup on June 30.

It’s knockout time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The round of 32 is complete, with tournament co-hosts U.S., Canada and Mexico among the teams vying for a spot in next week’s quarterfinals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup round-of-16 matches being played Saturday, Sunday and Monday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).