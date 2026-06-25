FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna, center, celebrates with teammates Antonee Robinson, left, and Sebastian Berhalter after scoring against Paraguay in the World Cup at SoFi Stadium on June 12.

It’s crunch time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with teams throughout the 48-strong field looking to stay in contention for the knockout stage or improve their placing in the round of 32.

The U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Brazil and Switzerland have already clinched spots in the round of 32 by winning their respective groups. France, Norway, Canada, Colombia, Morocco, Bosnia-Herzegovina and South Africa also are advancing. Haiti, Tunisia, Turkey, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Panama and Czechia, however, have been eliminated from knockout-round contention.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup matches being played Thursday and Friday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).