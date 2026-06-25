Advertisement
Live FIFA World Cup: Day 15

FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights

By Los Angeles Times staff
Germany's Nadiem Amiri, left, celebrates with teammate Felix Nmecha after a goal against the Ivory Coast.
Germany’s Nadiem Amiri, left, celebrates with teammate Felix Nmecha after a goal against the Ivory Coast at the World Cup on June 20.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

World Cup results heading into Thursday’s games

Here are the results of every game played at the 2026 FIFA World Cup heading into Thursday’s matches.

2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna celebrates with teammates Antonee Robinson and Sebastian Berhalter after scoring.
U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna, center, celebrates with teammates Antonee Robinson, left, and Sebastian Berhalter after scoring against Paraguay in the World Cup at SoFi Stadium on June 12.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

It’s crunch time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with teams throughout the 48-strong field looking to stay in contention for the knockout stage or improve their placing in the round of 32.

The U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Brazil and Switzerland have already clinched spots in the round of 32 by winning their respective groups. France, Norway, Canada, Colombia, Morocco, Bosnia-Herzegovina and South Africa also are advancing. Haiti, Tunisia, Turkey, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Panama and Czechia, however, have been eliminated from knockout-round contention.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup matches being played Thursday and Friday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
Read the full story
Advertisement

Looking back at the first 14 days of the World Cup

The first 14 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Thursday’s six-game slate:

South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring on South Korea during a World Cup match.

Soccer

World Cup recap: South Africa beats South Korea, advances to play at SoFi Stadum

South Africa pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea Wednesday night, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Colombia's Jhon Lucumi is surrounded as he tries to head the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup recap: Colombia edges Congo; Harry Kane and England are held scoreless

Cristiano Ronaldo snapped out of his goal scoring slump to lead Portugal to a win, while Ghana held Harry Kane and England and Colombia rallied to beat Congo.

Santa Clara, CA - June 22, 2026: Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (19) reacts.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 12 recap: Lionel Messi breaks scoring record; Algeria wins

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Mo Salah and Egypt defeat New Zealand

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daichi Kamada (15) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Tunisia.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Japan, Netherlands dominate; Curaçao makes history

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Santa Clara, CA - June 19, 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza (23) during.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 9 recap: U.S. wins its group after Paraguay defeats Turkey

Recapping what happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

Soccer

World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
Advertisement