World Cup 2026 quarterfinals live updates: Schedule, how to watch and news

Mikel Merino lifts Spain over Belgium, setting up World Cup showdown with France

Spain midfielder Rodri, left, and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during Spain’s 2-1 win in the World Cup quarterfinals at SoFi Stadium on Friday.

If Mikel Merino is sleeping, please don’t wake him. If the last week has been a dream, he’d just as soon keep dreaming.

Because on Friday, for the second time in five days, Merino came off the bench for the final five minutes of a World Cup knockout game and scored the winning goal, the latest lifting Spain to a 2-1 victory over Belgium and into next week’s semifinal against France in Arlington, Texas.

“Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined what’s happening right now, right?” Merino said in Spanish. “Honestly, it’s crazy.”