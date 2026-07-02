World Cup Round of 32 live updates, schedule, results and highlights

For Sebastian Berhalter, a shot with the U.S. national team was well worth the wait

U.S. midfielder Sebastian Berhalter waves to the crowd during his team’s World Cup match against Turkey at SoFi Stadium last week.

Some kids grow up with video games and summer camp. Sebastian Berhalter grew up with the World Cup.

He was 13 months old when his father, Gregg, played in the tournament for the first time and 5 when his dad was called back. And four years ago, when Sebastian was already a professional in his own right, he went to Qatar to watch his father coach the U.S. to the round of 16.

Yet none of that prepared the younger Berhalter for his own World Cup debut earlier this month.