World Cup 2026 semifinals live updates: Schedule, how to watch and news

Why not them? Disappointed U.S. players hope their World Cup run inspired future stars

U.S. defender Tim Ream (13), with midfielder Malik Tillman and forward Folarin Balogun, reacts after Belgium scored during their World Cup match at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday.

Last fall, in an effort to inspire a national soccer team lacking in confidence and belief, coach Mauricio Pochettino came up with a slogan for this summer’s World Cup, one the U.S. would be playing at home.

“Why not us?” he asked.

Why couldn’t the U.S. make a deep run in the tournament? Why couldn’t the U.S. compete with the best teams in the world? Why not us?

Monday he got his answer: Because the U.S. just isn’t good enough.