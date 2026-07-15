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Live FIFA World Cup semifinals

World Cup 2026 semifinals live updates: Schedule, how to watch and news

Follow along as Argentina faces England in the FIFA World Cup semifinals on Wednesday at noon PDT (Fox, Telemundo). Get the latest news and results.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Argentina star Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Egypt in the round of 16 at the World Cup on July 7.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Egypt at the World Cup on July 7. Argentina faces England in the semifinals on Wednesday.
(Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)

Norway star Erling Haaland left the U.S. with seven World Cup goals and a taxidermy raccoon, sparking a run on the item

A soccer player with long, blond hair holds up both of his hands in celebration
Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring during a World Cup round of 16 game against Brazil on July 5 in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
By Chuck Schilken

Erling Haaland is a character.

Hardcore soccer fans already knew that about the Premier League’s top scorer. Casual fans certainly found out during Norway’s run to the World Cup quarterfinal round, where they lost 2-1 to England on Saturday.

Case in point: After the team’s plane landed at Oslo Airport on Monday, the 6-foot-5 striker with flowing blond hair stepped out with a rather unusual carry-on tucked under his left arm.

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Seven reasons why U.S. men’s soccer keeps crashing out of the World Cup

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino waves to the crown after a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup.
U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino waves to the crown after a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Seattle on July 6.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

Before this summer’s World Cup, FIFA asked the 48 participating teams to provide a list of songs to be played during warmups and goal celebrations and, if appropriate, after victories. On the U.S. list was John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which quickly became the anthem of the team’s run through the tournament.

A more appropriate choice would have been the Buzzcocks’ “Sixteen Again,” because once again that’s where the Americans’ World Cup ended.

In the round of 16. Again.

This was supposed to be the year the U.S. broke through. With a roster full of players from major European teams and 13 who were World Cup veterans, a lack of quality and experience no longer were valid excuses.

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How VAR, a system designed to correct errors, became this World Cup’s biggest villain

Croatia's Igor Matanovic kneels after his team lost to Portugal and was eliminated from the World Cup on July 2.
Croatia’s Igor Matanovic (20) kneels after his team lost to Portugal and was eliminated from the World Cup on July 2. After VAR review, the referee overturned a Croatia goal that would have tied the game and possibly altered the outcome.
(Sam Balkansky / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

Croatia’s World Cup was seconds away from being over and Portugal was seconds away from the round of 16 when Ivan Perisic sent a long, desperate cross into the penalty area. The ball bounced off bodies like a pinball before magically, unbelievably, caroming into the net.

Gooooooallllllll!!!!

Fate had given Croatia a reprieve.

But as pandemonium broke out in the stands and on the pitch, Norwegian referee Espen Eskas stood in the middle of the celebration in Toronto, hand to his ear, listening to a voice half a continent away in Dallas.

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Spain delivers surprise rout of France, clinches berth into World Cup final

Spain players celebrate after beating France during a World Cup semifinal Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

ARLINGTON, Texas — In a World Cup boasting a galaxy of stars, a lunch-bucket team of blue-collar everymen may wind up outshining them all.

Spain clinched a berth to the final Tuesday by smothering France 2-0 at AT&T Stadium, running its unbeaten streak to 37 games while eliminating a team that had run roughshod through the tournament.

And it wasn’t even close. France came into the game with 16 goals, second only to Argentina in the tournament, then failed to put a shot on goal in the first 81 minutes.

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World Cup semifinals schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch

Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a win over Switzerland.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi controls the ball during a win over Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Argentina plays England in the semifinals on Wednesday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals are underway, with defending champion Argentina facing England on Wednesday.

World Cup co-hosts U.S., Canada and Mexico will be watching from the sideline after being eliminated in the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s match (all times Pacific):
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Looking back at the first 31 days of the World Cup

The first 31 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal match between England and Argentina:

France's Kylian Mbappe and Spain's Pedro Porro and Pau Cubarsi compete for the ball during a World Cup semifinal.

Soccer

World Cup 2026 semifinals live updates: Spain reaches first final since 2010

Follow along as France faces Spain in the FIFA World Cup semifinals on Tuesday at noon PDT (Fox, Telemundo). Get the latest news, results and highlights.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez (9) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal.

Soccer

World Cup quarterfinals: Argentina defeats Switzerland to advance to semifinals

Argentina defeats Switzerland and England topples Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals to set up a semifinal showdown on Wednesday.

Belgium defender Maxim de Cuyper and Spain defender Pedro Porro go up for a header.

Soccer

World Cup quarterfinals: Spain holds off Belgium rally, advances

Live updates from the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium at noon PDT (Fox, Telemundo). Get the latest news, results and highlights.

France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup.

Soccer

World Cup Day 28 recap: France advances to the semifinals

France defeats Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals to be the first team to reach the semifinals. Get the latest news, results and highlights.

Argentina players toss teammate Lionel Messi into the air as they celebrate defeating Egypt during a World Cup match.

Soccer

World Cup 2026 live updates: Argentina, Switzerland make quarterfinals

Live updates from Tuesday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

Spain's Pau Cubarsi controls the ball in front of Portugal's Bruno Fernandes during a World Cup match on Monday.

Soccer

Spain defeats Portugal, advances to play World Cup quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium

Live updates from Monday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring their.

Soccer

World Cup Day 25 recap: Erling Haaland scores twice in Norway’s upset of Brazil

Live updates from Sunday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot.

Soccer

World Cup Day 24 recap: France defeats Paraguay on Kylian Mbappé goal

Live updates from Saturday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

Colombia's Jhon Arias celebrates after scoring against Ghana at the World Cup on Friday night.

Soccer

World Cup recap: Egypt, Argentina and Colombia advance to the round of 16

Live updates from Friday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JULY 02: Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates.

Soccer

World Cup recap: Spain, Portugal and Switzerland advance to round of 16

Live updates from Thursday’s knockout round games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 39-day tournament.

U.S. midfielder Malik Tillman celebrates with teammates after scoring on a free kick against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Soccer

World Cup Day 21 recap: England, Belgium and U.S. advance to round of 16

England and Belgium rallied from early deficits and the U.S. held on despite a red card, winning Wednesday to clear the first World Cup knockout round.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Sweden during a World Cup match in East Rutherford, N.J.

Soccer

Kylian Mbappé leads formidable France on same day Norway and Mexico advance at World Cup

Kylian Mbappé scored his fifth and sixth World Cup goals, leading France to a World Cup knockout round win Tuesday. Mexico and Norway also advanced.

GUADALUPE, MEXICO - JUNE 29: Ismael Saibari #11 of Morocco celebrates.

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FIFA World Cup recap: Ismael Saibari lifts Morocco to thrilling win over Netherlands

Recapping Monday’s knockout-round wins by Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Get the latest news, results and highlights.

South Africa forward Evidence Makgopa and Canada forward Liam Millar vie for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 18 recap: Late goal seals Canada’s historic knockout win

Live updates from Canada vs. South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news and results as the knockout rounds begin.

Argentina star Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during a 3-1 win over Jordan at the World Cup on Saturday night.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 17 recap: Lionel Messi makes history again; Iran eliminated

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 26: Leandro Trossard #10 of Belgium celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 16 recap: Belgium wins group; Egypt ties Iran to advance

Recapping Day 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daizen Maeda, right, and Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke battle for the ball.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 15 recap: Netherlands wins group; Japan, Sweden advance

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring on South Korea during a World Cup match.

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World Cup recap: South Africa beats South Korea, advances to play at SoFi Stadum

South Africa pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea Wednesday night, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Colombia's Jhon Lucumi is surrounded as he tries to head the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup recap: Colombia edges Congo; Harry Kane and England are held scoreless

Cristiano Ronaldo snapped out of his goal scoring slump to lead Portugal to a win, while Ghana held Harry Kane and England and Colombia rallied to beat Congo.

Santa Clara, CA - June 22, 2026: Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (19) reacts.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 12 recap: Lionel Messi breaks scoring record; Algeria wins

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Mo Salah and Egypt defeat New Zealand

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Japan's Daichi Kamada (15) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Tunisia.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Japan, Netherlands dominate; Curaçao makes history

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Santa Clara, CA - June 19, 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza (23) during.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 9 recap: U.S. wins its group after Paraguay defeats Turkey

Recapping what happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: Switzerland, Canada and Mexico win

Live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez battle for the ball during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 7 recap: Colombia fends off Uzbekistan; Harry Kane ties record

Harry Kane tied a World Cup record during England’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless during a draw, Ghana stunned Panama and more during Day 7.

Jordan forward Ali Olwan scores in front of Austria's David Alaba and Philipp Lienhart during a World Cup match.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 6 recap: Austria beats Jordan; Lionel Messi scores hat trick

Stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored while leading France, Norway and Argentina to wins on Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Iran forward Mohammad Mohebi (8) and New Zealand.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 5 recap: Spain plays to a draw with Cape Verde

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday. Get the latest news, results, standings and highlights from the 48-team tournament.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 4 recap: Sweden dominates; Netherlands plays to draw

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Australia and Scotland win their openers

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: Canada plays to draw; U.S. wins its opener

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun is surrounded by teammates after scoring during a World Cup match against Paraguay.

Soccer

World Cup recap: U.S. defeats Paraguay with dominant offensive display

Folarin Balogun scores twice and Christian Pulisic sets up two goals to lead the U.S. to a 4-1 win in its World Cup opener over Paraguay on Friday.

South Korea's Son Heung-min congratulates teammate Hwang In-beom, right.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Mexico and South Korea open with victories

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Get the latest news, results and highlights from the 48-team, 39-day tournament.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring.

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World Cup: Mexico defeats South Africa in game marred by 3 red cards

Mexico defeats South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in front of 80,824 fans.
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