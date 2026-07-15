World Cup 2026 semifinals live updates: Schedule, how to watch and news

Seven reasons why U.S. men’s soccer keeps crashing out of the World Cup

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino waves to the crown after a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Seattle on July 6.

Before this summer’s World Cup, FIFA asked the 48 participating teams to provide a list of songs to be played during warmups and goal celebrations and, if appropriate, after victories. On the U.S. list was John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which quickly became the anthem of the team’s run through the tournament.

A more appropriate choice would have been the Buzzcocks’ “Sixteen Again,” because once again that’s where the Americans’ World Cup ended.

In the round of 16. Again.

This was supposed to be the year the U.S. broke through. With a roster full of players from major European teams and 13 who were World Cup veterans, a lack of quality and experience no longer were valid excuses.