Women’s World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and scores

Group play is over at the Women’s World Cup — it’s time for the knockout rounds.

The United States, one of 16 teams that have advanced out of group play, looks to overcome a somewhat lackluster run over the first week of the tournament as it tries to a win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. Playing in the most competitive Women’s World Cup field ever, the U.S. will face a tough challenge against Sweden in the round of 16. Potential showdowns with England and the Netherlands also loom beyond Sunday.

“It’s our responsibility to find the next step, to find the next 1% to push the team forward and keep this team up front,” U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski said before the start of the tournament. Here’s a look at what comes next at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:

Advertisement

ROUND OF 16