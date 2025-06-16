LAFC’s 10-match unbeaten streak ends in loss to Chelsea at FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez scores during a 2-0 win over LAFC in group play at the FIFA Club World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday.

LAFC‘s first foray into the FIFA Club World Cup was competitive, but ultimately a defeat.

LAFC hung around against English powerhouse Chelsea at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and had the match still in striking distance nearly the entire way, but lost 2-0 in its first of three group stage matches.

Chelsea broke through in the 34th minute when Pedro Neto beat LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris following a quick turn inside around defender Ryan Hollingshead. The goal came after Chelsea controlled most of the opening half hour.

Enzo Fernandez put the match away with a goal in the 80th minute after taking down a Liam Delap cross and gliding it past Lloris.

LAFC forward Nathan Ordaz left the game in the 38th minute when Chelsea captain Reese James took him down with a hard foul on the left wing. James received a yellow card, and Ordaz was placed into concussion protocol.

The setback broke LAFC’s run of 10 consecutive undefeated matches across all competition, but it will have an opportunity to bounce back quickly. Group play continues Friday in Nashville, Tenn., against Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunis before finishing June 24 against Brazilian club Flamengo in Orlando, Fla.

