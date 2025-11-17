FIFA, White House announce expedited visa interviews for 2026 World Cup ticketholders

FIFA 2026 World Cup signs are on display at SoFi Stadium, which will host eight games during the tournament.

FIFA and the White House announced on Monday a system that will speed up the visa process for ticketholders who hope to attend 2026 World Cup matches in the U.S.

FIFA’s Priority Appointment Scheduling System — or “FIFA PASS” — will help those with World Cup tickets get a prioritized visa interview.

“America welcomes the World,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement. “We have always said that this will be the greatest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history — and the FIFA pass service is a very concrete example of that.”

Stakeholders in the tournament had previously voiced their concerns about the immigration rules and long visa wait times implemented by the current administration that could affect the international event.

Fans from all over the world will be traveling to the biggest World Cup in its history, as the tournament expanded from 32 to 48 teams. The U.S. will host 78 matches in 11 different cities around the country. The games are expected to contribute nearly $3.75 billion to the country’s economy.

FIFA is encouraging fans who are traveling for soccer’s biggest event to immediately apply for interview appointments for visas on its website .

“The United States is offering prioritized appointments so FIFA World Cup fans can complete their visa interviews and show they qualify,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “The kickoff is coming up, so now is the time to apply.”