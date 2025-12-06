Mia Hamm highlights the unifying power of soccer at L.A. World Cup draw celebration

Greg Vanney, second from left; John Thorrington, third from left; and Mia Hamm, far right, speak during an event in Los Angeles celebrating the 2026 World Cup draw.

U.S. soccer legend Mia Hamm called for people to remember the social value of soccer at a time when, she said, “many prefer to focus on what separates us,” during an event in Los Angeles celebrating Friday’s World Cup draw.

For Hamm, taking children to a World Cup match is a unique opportunity to teach them how sport can break down barriers.

“The whole experience is what makes it worthwhile,” said Hamm, a two-time World Cup winner with the U.S. women’s national team. She urged families to not only go to the stadium, but also attend activities such as FIFA’s fan festivals.

She recalled a moment during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, which she attended alone. She ended up playing an informal soccer game in a German park with people from Russia, Spain and Italy.

“What brought us together was our love for the game,” he said.

In a world she sees as fragmented, Hamm emphasized that soccer allows us to understand that “we are more alike than we are different” and that its strength lies in “celebrating how we connect with each other.”

Hamm also spoke about the growth of soccer in the region since the first men’s World Cup was held in the United States in 1994, and the impact that the tournament will have with eight games in Los Angeles in 2026. She noted that the city already has established teams in Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League and that the sport is ingrained in the daily life of the community.

“I think we’ve got it,” said Hamm, one of Angel City FC’s co-owners, when asked about establishing a soccer culture.

She said Los Angeles’ mix of cultures makes soccer a natural meeting point.

“We are a melting pot, and soccer is a foundation for all those cultures coming together,” Hamm said.

Galaxy coach Gregg Vanney shared his vision for the U.S. national team and the competitive challenge that the 2026 tournament will pose.

After the draw, the U.S. was placed in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and the winner of a European playoff.

American Christian Pulisic dribbles the ball during a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama at SoFi Stadium on March 20. (Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Vanney expressed confidence in the quality of the current U.S. squad, which he described as the highest level and deepest in recent history.

For Vanney, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino’s selection will be complicated by the number of players in good form. He also warned that, in a World Cup played in three countries, factors such as weather, travel and logistics will play a decisive role.

In terms of international contenders, he highlighted teams such as Spain for its control of the game and South American teams such as Argentina and Brazil for their ability to compete in difficult conditions.

For his part, John Thorrington, co-president and general manager of LAFC, considered the draw to be favorable for the Americans, although he insisted that “in these tournaments, anything can happen” and nothing should be taken for granted.

Regarding Mexico’s Group A, he pointed to the recent history between the Mexican national team and South Korea that he said will make this match special. It will include South Korean star Son Heung-min, who joined LAFC during the summer after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

LAFC’s Son Heung-Min waves to fans after defeating Austin FC during the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs at BMO Stadium on Oct. 29. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

“A few years ago, it was the goal scored by our South Korean player, Son, against Germany that, if I’m not mistaken, allowed Mexico to advance,” Thorrington said. “So the Mexican and Korean federations have an incredible history and relationship, and it will be a fantastic match between two great teams.”

El Tri will face South Korea during its second World Cup match in Guadalajara. The group also includes South Africa and the winner of the intercontinental playoff.

Thorrington highlighted the impact that the World Cup’s return to Los Angeles after 32 years will have. He recalled how the 1994 tournament changed his own perception of the sport and said the legacy of 2026 will extend beyond the summer.

The former U.S. national team player added that the timing is especially favorable for soccer in this country, with the arrival of the World Cup, the Olympics and the changes planned for the MLS schedule.

“It’s a fantastic time to be involved in soccer,” he said.

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.