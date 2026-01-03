Mia Villalpando rewarded for trusting her instincts, joining Mexico’s Tigres Femenil instead of UCLA

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Mia Villalpando made one of the most important decisions of her young career when she stuck with Tigres UANL Femenil and continued on her path as a professional soccer player, setting aside the option to play at UCLA despite having accepted a full scholarship.

Villalpando, 17, grew up in Bonita, Calif., and initially signed an Under-19 contract with Tigres that allowed her to retain her college eligibility. She trained in Mexico but committed to attend UCLA last fall. However, several factors tipped the scales against a move to Westwood, including the departure of Margueritte Aozasa, the Bruins coach who recruited her.

“The coach left for another job, and that had a big influence,” Villalpando said. “I talked to my agent and my family, and although it wasn’t an easy decision, I felt that after playing the minutes I played at Tigres and competing with professionals, going to college soccer would be a step backward in my development.”

She said she had a conversation with Gof Boyoko, who took over as coach of UCLA, and explained that Aozasa’s departure “changed a lot for me.”

His reaction gave her peace of mind.

“The entire staff was very understanding and happy for me. They were sad that I wasn’t joining them but they supported me completely and that helped me a lot to feel at peace with the decision,” Villalpando said.

Although education always has been a priority in her family and she was grateful for the opportunity at UCLA, the season of club soccer she played before joining Tigres made it clear to her that she needed a tougher environment.

“In my last year with San Diego Surf, it wasn’t as competitive anymore. Many players who were already committed to universities didn’t attend practices, and I felt that in order to continue growing and preparing myself, I needed a better working environment,” Villalpando said.

Her impact on the Tigres roster was immediate and exceeded all expectations. She was part of the club’s recent title run in the Liga MX Apertura tournament, the team defeating América in the final series in November.

“I just hoped to go, train against professional players and improve. I didn’t expect the minutes I got or the affection I received. Being there changed many things for me,” Villalpando said.

While making her college decision, she sought the opinions of others who faced similar decisions, including a famous Tigres teammate.

“I talked to several players and most of them told me to go to college, even if it was just for a year,” Villalpando said. “But when I talked to María Sánchez, she told me that the opportunities young players have today didn’t exist when she was in college, and that if she had had the option to go straight into professional soccer, she would have done so.”

That message reinforced her conviction.

“Hearing that helped me a lot and gave me peace of mind to make this decision,” Villalpando said.

Her parents always expected their daughters to get college educations but understood Mia could take a different path to success.

“Mia is different,” her father, Daniel Villalpando, said. “She has something special and we believe she will be successful because she believes deeply in what she does.”

Despite not having had a formal education, Daniel said he and his wife, Melody, built a solid life on hard work and effort, which allowed them to be open-minded about Mia’s decision.

Mia Villalpando’s family has supported her all along. (Villalpando family)

“My wife started at the bottom at Costco and today she is one step away from running her own store. I built my company from scratch. We have shown that there are different ways to get ahead, and Mia has that mindset,” Daniel said.

They are convinced soccer is not just a phase for Mia.

“Mia wants to live and breathe soccer. She will always be connected to the sport, whether as a player, coach or manager. That’s something she’s very clear about,” Melody said.

This was an extraordinary year for Mia. With Tigres she won a title in front of more than 45,000 fans.

“When I stepped onto the field and saw all those people, I thought, ‘This is real, I’m playing in a final with a professional team.’ It’s a feeling that can’t be compared to anything else,” Villalpando recalled.

She also played a leading role in helping the Mexican Under-17 team place third at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

“Even before we got to the tournament, we knew we were going to go far. We were convinced that we would come back with something, and coming back with third place showed that we made Mexico proud,” Mia said.

Melody says her daughter is much more than the soccer player you see on the field.

“She’s ... strong-willed and a natural leader. She’s not a follower. She’s fun, cheerful and gets along with everyone. She’s always been a leader, even as a child,” Melody said.

Daniel agreed and added that her leadership is reflected more in her actions than her words.

“There are leaders who talk and leaders who act. Mia is one of those who acts. She is extremely competitive and can’t stand losing. She has a big heart but she is very firm with her values,” he said.

On social media you can find video of sessions of intense work by Villalpando. In one post one of her coaches explains how they ask her to rest, to “slow down a little.”

Daniel acknowledged even he is surprised by how hard his daughter trains.

“I don’t know where she gets so much passion from. She never complains, she never makes excuses. Everyone gets tired, but she keeps going. We have to tell her to rest,” Daniel explained.

That mindset, he says, reflects the work ethic she saw at home.

Daniel and Melody faced adversity as they were starting their family, with Melody only 16 when she delivered their first daughter. Daniel had to drop out of school in 10th grade to start working and support his family, while Melody finished high school with his support. They knew they had to push to support their family.

“My wife and I have always worked hard and made no excuses,” Daniel said. “I think Mia learned that without us even telling her.”

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.