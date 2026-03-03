Telemundo unveils 700 hours of World Cup programming and plans to air 92 games

Argentina’s Lionel Messi hoists the World Cup during a celebration in his home country in March 2023.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With 100 days to go until kickoff at Azteca Stadium, Telemundo announced on Tuesday what it describes as the “most extensive coverage in the history of broadcast television of the World Cup,” with 700 hours of programming in Spanish and live broadcasts of all 104 matches.

The World Cup will begin on June 11 with the match between Mexico and South Africa at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and will continue until the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament with 48 teams and will be spread across three countries. Telemundo is preparing to broadcast 104 matches in three countries and 16 cities.

Advertisement

The network announced that 92 matches will be broadcast on Telemundo and 12 more will air on Universo. All 104 matches will also be available live on Peacock for Premium and Premium Plus subscribers, as well as on the Telemundo app.

Soccer Here’s how to buy tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup With the schedule and matchups set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, here’s how you can buy tickets for every single match across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

“We are offering the most comprehensive Spanish-language World Cup experience ever produced in the United States,” Joaquín Duro, executive vice president of sports and head of streaming at Telemundo, said in a statement.

“Soccer is better in Spanish,” Julio Sonino, vice president of sports content at Telemundo, said during a video conference interview.

Advertisement

Telemundo announced its production teams will be present at all 104 matches, with live coverage from the stadiums. Telemundo Center, the company’s headquarters in Miami, will serve as the main operations center, complemented by teams in the host cities.

“There are some that we may [do play-by-play from] the studio due to scheduling conflicts, but those that we do [play-by-play from] the studio will also have a presence in the stadium,” Sonino said.

Telemundo will have nine play-by-play and color commentator teams for this World Cup and more than 20 reporters in cities across Mexico, the United States and Canada, pushing to deliver the best possible coverage of a tournament played in the network’s home territory.

“We are obliged to offer a special production,” Sonino said.

In addition to live broadcasts, the programming will include daily analysis, pre- and post-match shows, as well as original content on Peacock and Telemundo Deportes Ahora.

Coverage will highlight key moments of the tournament, such as the opening match, the final and matches involving the U.S. and Mexico national teams. The network also announced special programming on July 4 from the host venue in New York and New Jersey.

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.