Want to watch the World Cup? L.A. unveils details about its free and low-cost fan zones

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The Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2026 World Cup announced on Monday the details of the 10 official fan zones that will be set up at locations throughout the L.A. region during the 39-day tournament.

These venues will complement the start of the tournament following the opening of the FIFA Fan Festival Los Angeles, scheduled for June 11–14 at the Coliseum, which will serve as a central gathering point for fans.

The goal is to transform the city into an extended celebration of the World Cup, providing live broadcasts of the matches and various experiences designed to bring the tournament atmosphere to communities throughout L.A.

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Match broadcasts in the fan zones will be available via Fox and Telemundo, allowing attendees to follow the tournament live throughout the competition. Each venue will have different programming, so fans are encouraged to check the schedule in advance to be sure they catch their preferred games.

The organizing committee urged fans to plan their travel in advance, highlighting the Metro public transit system as the most convenient option for getting to both FanFest and the various Fan Zones located throughout the region.

Here is the watch party schedule:

The Original Farmers Market: June 18–21

Ticket prices: $5 per day/$17 multi-day pass; free admission for children 3 and under.

It will feature a full lineup of group stage matches, including the United States vs. Australia and Mexico vs. South Korea.

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The event will include soccer zones for the whole family, beer gardens, and international cuisine from more than 40 restaurants and specialty market shops.

City of Downey: June 20

Free community event with optional VIP packages available for purchase.

It will feature highlight matches from the group stage, such as Germany vs. Ivory Coast and Tunisia vs. Japan.

There will be an opening ceremony, a massive viewing area, entertainment, soccer exhibitions, an arts and crafts fair, interactive booths, and food and beverage vendors.

Union Station: June 25–28

A free multi-day event in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

It will feature live broadcasts of key matches and international games, including the United States vs. Turkey.

It will include DJ performances, meet-and-greets with guests, interactive challenges, competitive activities, and immersive experiences.

Hansen Dam Lake: July 2–5

Ticketed outdoor event: $25 general admission, with VIP options available.

The event will feature round of 16 and quarterfinal matches in a festival-like atmosphere.

The event will feature a transformed lakeside area with DJs, international cuisine, beer gardens, an outdoor movie theater, muralists, games with prizes, and continuous entertainment.

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Earvin Magic Johnson Park: July 4–5

Free community celebration.

Will include quarterfinal games.

It will feature activities, a community market, local resources, music, food trucks, drinks, and more.

Whittier Narrows Recreation Area: July 9–11

Free community celebration.

It will feature semifinal matches and other moments from the tournament.

It will include cultural activities, a community market and a variety of local dining options. After the matches, fans can tour the park and explore the San Gabriel Valley.

Venice Beach: July 10–11

Ticketed fan zone on the waterfront: general admission starting at $10, with VIP options available.

Will feature single-elimination matches at one of the city’s most iconic destinations.

There will be international food vendors, beverage areas, live music, DJs, cultural performances and additional family-friendly programming.

Fairplex: July 14–15 and 18–19

Ticketed event.

$10 for all four days through May 31; $20 after that date.

VIP options available.

Packages will include multiple matches, including the semifinals, third-place match, and final.

There will be interactive games, recreational activities, appearances by local mascots, educational exhibits on the “science of soccer” and a resident DJ.

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San Pedro’s West Harbor: July 14–15 and 18–19

Waterfront experience with ticket: $5 per ticket, with VIP options available.

Will feature the tournament semifinals and final.

Will offer soccer-inspired activities, interactive experiences, food, drinks, and live DJ music.

Downtown Burbank: July 18–19

Ticketed event starting at $25.

The event will feature the tournament’s final matches, including the World Cup final.

The event will include live entertainment, family-friendly games, VIP experiences, and an adjacent free international fair showcasing cuisine and cultural expressions from around the world.

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.