Want to watch World Cup for free or low cost? Find L.A. area fan festivals and zones

The exterior of SoFi Stadium is covered with signs promoting the 2026 World Cup.

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The Los Angeles Organizing Committee has collaborated with an array of agencies to create one primary fan festival and 10 official fan zones throughout the L.A. area during the 39-day World Cup.

Match broadcasts there will be available via Fox and Telemundo, allowing attendees to follow the tournament live throughout the competition. Each venue will have different programming.

Here’s the watch party schedule:

FIFA Fan Festival at the Coliseum: Wednesday-Sunday

The Coliseum will host a festival that includes live match broadcasts on big screens, music, cultural programming, interactive experiences and food. Tickets are $10, with free admission for children ages 12 and under. The box office will be open during the festival at Gate 29. Fans with tickets can enter through gates 1, 4 and 28. A clear bag policy will be enforced during the festival. The event will be cashless, with only credit cards, debit cards or mobile pay accepted. For more event details, visit lacoliseum.com.

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On Wednesday, there will be a concert from 5-10 p.m.

On Thursday, the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature a broadcast of the Mexico vs. South Africa match at noon.

On Friday, the festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and feature broadcasts of Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at noon and U.S. vs. Paraguay at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival will be open from 1-9 p.m. and feature broadcasts of Brazil vs. Morocco at 3 p.m. and Haiti vs. Scotland at 6 p.m.

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On Sunday, the festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature broadcasts of Germany vs. Curacao at 10 a.m. and Netherlands vs. Japan at 1 p.m.

Soccer fans cheer while watching games at a fan festival in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup. (Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

The Original Farmers Market: June 18–21

The Farmers Market fan zone will feature a full lineup of live group stage match broadcasts, including the United States vs. Australia and Mexico vs. South Korea. Tickets are $5 per day or $17 for a multiday pass; free admission for children 3 and under.

The event in L.A.’s Fairfax District will include soccer zones for the whole family, beer gardens and international cuisine from more than 40 restaurants and specialty market shops.

City of Downey: June 20

Downey will host a free community event with optional VIP packages available for purchase.

It will feature live group stage match broadcasts, such as Germany vs. Ivory Coast and Tunisia vs. Japan.

There will be an opening ceremony, a massive viewing area, entertainment, soccer exhibitions, an arts and crafts fair, interactive booths and food and beverage vendors.

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Union Station: June 25–28

Union Station will host a free multiday event in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

It will feature live broadcasts of key matches, including the United States vs. Turkey, and include DJ performances, meet-and-greets with guests, interactive challenges, competitive activities and immersive experiences.

Hansen Dam Lake: July 2–5

This ticketed outdoor event in the San Fernando Valley features $25 general admission, with VIP options available.

The lakefront event will feature live broadcasts of round of 16 and quarterfinal matches in a festival-like atmosphere with DJs, international cuisine, beer gardens, an outdoor movie theater, muralists, games with prizes and continuous entertainment.

Fans watch the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at fan festival during the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. (Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

Earvin Magic Johnson Park: July 4–5

The park in the South L.A. community of Willowbrook will host a free community celebration with live broadcasts of quarterfinal games, a community market, local resources, music, food trucks, drinks, activities and more.

Whittier Narrows Recreation Area: July 9–11

The 1,492-acre recreation area in South El Monte will host a free community celebration for the San Gabriel Valley that will feature live broadcasts of semifinal matches, cultural activities, a community market and a variety of local dining options.

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Venice Beach: July 10–11

Venice Beach, one of L.A.’s most iconic destinations, will host an oceanfront ticketed fan zone, with general admission starting at $10 and VIP options available.

It will feature live broadcasts of single-elimination matches, international food vendors, beverage areas, live music, DJs, cultural performances and additional family-friendly programming.

Fairplex: July 14–15 and 18–19

Fairplex will host a ticketed event on the 500-acre event site in Pomona, with $20 admission for all four days and VIP options available.

Packages will include live broadcasts of multiple matches, including the semifinals, third-place match and final. There will be interactive games, recreational activities, appearances by local mascots, educational exhibits on the “science of soccer” and a resident DJ.

Fans gather at a festival celebrating the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. (Francois Nel / Getty Images)

San Pedro’s West Harbor: July 14–15 and 18–19

Get a first look at the South Bay’s new waterfront experience with this ticketed event: general admission is $5, with VIP options available.

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The 42-acre dining, retail and entertainment district, which replaces the former Ports O’ Call Village and stretches for a mile along the main channel of the Port of Los Angeles, is rolling out a phased grand opening this year. The fan zone will feature live broadcasts of the tournament semifinals and final as well as soccer-inspired activities, interactive experiences, food, drinks, and a live DJ.

Downtown Burbank: July 18–19

Burbank will host this ticketed event, with admission starting at $25. The event will feature live broadcasts of the tournament’s closing matches, including the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19 at noon, as well as live entertainment, family-friendly games, VIP experiences and an adjacent free international fair showcasing cuisine and cultural expressions from around the world.

Transportation

LA Metro is adding about 300 buses to its regular fleet to handle the additional demand, with shuttles servicing nine direct routes to SoFi Stadium, the site of eight matches, and various fan zones. Fares across trains and buses can cost as little as $1.75 per person. Metro also is extending hours to assure fans can return from late games. For more information about routes and schedules, visit metro.net/worldcup.

